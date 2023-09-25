AWS users rejoice - Anthropic collaboration boasts huge investment in AI and cloud

A collaboration between Amazon and Anthropic is set to accelerate the development of AI tools in new and exciting directions.

AWS Trainium (for AI training) and AWS Inferentia chips (for AI inference) will be used to train future generations of Anthropics foundation model, Claude, and their latest model, Claude 2.

“Since announcing our support of Amazon Bedrock in April, Claude has seen significant organic adoption from AWS customers,” said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic. “By significantly expanding our partnership, we can unlock new possibilities for organizations of all sizes, as they deploy Anthropic’s safe, state-of-the-art AI systems together with AWS’s leading cloud technology.”

Building on Bedrock foundations

Released earlier this year, Amazon Bedrock is a service providing foundation models to customers, which can then be used to develop generative AI applications specific to their requirements.

With Claude and Claude 2 now added to Bedrock, customers can enjoy access to highly customizable, easy to use, and state-of-the-art models that can understand and employ industry-specific terminology.

One of the most significant benefits for businesses using Bedrock is the ability to produce AI programs that automate complex but mundane tasks, “such as producing market forecasts, developing research reports, enabling new drug discovery for healthcare, and personalizing education programs,” said Amazon in its announcement.

A number of high-profile clients have praised the new capabilities provided through this collaboration, such as Jeff Reihl, executive vice president and CTO at LexisNexis Legal & Professional, who stated: “Our new Lexis+ AI platform technology features conversational search, insightful summarization, and intelligent legal drafting capabilities, which enable lawyers to increase their efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity.”

Safe AI is at the forefront of this collaboration, with critical Anthropic workloads such as safety research being hosted by AWS cloud infrastructure. Both companies have committed to a number of guidelines in the development and deployment of safe and secure AI technology.