Claude tipped to get its answer to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode soon - is adding an AI voice to a chatbot yet another tick box exercise?

Anthropic is expected to launch a Claude voice mode

A report from Bloomberg states that the voice mode will launch with three voices

Voice modes, research tools, reasoning models: Same-same, but different

Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot is set to be upgraded with a new voice mode, as the company with minority Amazon ownership looks to catch up with the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Claude's new feature called "voice mode" could launch as soon as this month.

The info comes from "a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss private matters," who says the AI voice assistant will have three voices at launch.

The voices titled Airy, Mellow, and Buttery will give Claude users the chance to pick from three diverse accents, although nothing is confirmed as of yet, and Anthropic could opt for more or fewer voices at launch.

Claude's closest competitors, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, both have their own respective AI voice modes. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode and Gemini Live allow users to chat with AI, making the experience more conversational and natural.

With Claude potentially throwing its name into the mix, consumers will have another AI voice assistant to choose from. But it begs the question: Does the population even care?

Just another AI tick box

AI chatbots seem to follow in each other's footsteps. Whether that's the introduction of a reasoning model, a research model, an image generation model, or, in this case, a voice mode.

Whether you're using ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, or even Claude, the user experience with each chatbot is getting so similar that regardless of which one you use you'll end up with a similar result.

Obviously, in a rapidly moving industry like AI, it's a race to release your product faster than your competitors, but as a consumer, we end up with. constant new releases of the same kind of feature, repackaged and marketed by competing tech companies.

Claude's voice mode, when it arrives, will be yet another tick-box exercise for an AI company looking to have its product on a level playing field with its competition.

As a consumer, I want these AI companies to throw out the playbook and try new things. AI voice modes are great, and they make chatbots even easier to use.

When it comes to new AI software launches, however, I've started to wonder: Does the company even care? Or is this just a tick-box exercise?

Hopefully, Claude's voice mode innovates the world of AI voice assistants, but until I see its potential, I fully expect yet another AI release that's exactly the same as the 10 other options out there.