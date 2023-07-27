AWS expands Bedrock to help make AI actually useful for your business

Amazon has announced plans to boost its Bedrock service with additional foundation models (FMs) to help more customers build their own generative AI applications.

At the same time, the company announced at its annual AWS Summit in New York that it would be adding Cohere to the growing list of FM providers for Bedrock.

AWS hopes that providing its customers with greater flexibility and choice would broaden the appeal of Bedrock and give more people access to powerful GenAI tools.

AWS Bedrock

AWS VP of Database, Analytics, and ML, Swami Sivasubramanian, said: “Through services like Amazon Bedrock and collaborations with industry leaders, we are democratizing access to generative AI, so wherever customers are on their machine learning journey, they can use AWS to reimagine experiences and bring new products to life.”

Cohere’s FMs focus on generating, searching, and summarizing information. Its flagship text generation model promises to offer summarization, copywriting, dialogue, extraction, and question-answering capabilities, while Embed, which is capable of handling more than 100 languages, is trained to cluster, classify, and categorize.

Alongside the new partnership, existing partners have shared their latest models with AWS, including Anthropic’s Claude 2 which is good for prompts of up to 100,000 tokens.

Those looking for a media-type solution will also benefit from the addition of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 (SDXL 1.0) text-to-image model, which promises to be much improved over previous versions.

While Amazon has largely stayed out of the AI revolution in terms of creating its own chatbot, what the company is doing with Bedrock promises to be much more, and arguably bringing together all of the best models into a solution that enables companies to develop their own applications could see if achieve considerable success.