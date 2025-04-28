The open source advantage: taking back control of cloud

2025 kicked off with the arrival of DeepSeek-R1. The Chinese-built AI model crashed onto the AI scene in January, sending Big Tech into meltdown and, importantly, putting open source on the map like never before. It demonstrated the potential of open AI frameworks to not only democratise access but also drive down costs of development and speed up innovation.

At its core, open source is about giving back control. In a landscape dominated by hyperscale proprietary models, choice has become somewhat of a luxury. Many businesses have found themselves locked into a single cloud provider, tied down by steep exit fees and rigid contracts. As a result, they have limited flexibility in how and where they deploy their workloads.

Open source flips the hyperscale model on its head. It hands power back to businesses and developers, giving them the freedom to deploy workloads wherever it makes the most sense.

Mark Boost Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Civo.

Is open source the new blueprint for AI innovation?

Tech industry heavyweight Marc Andreessen recently referred to DeepSeek-R1 as “AI’s Sputnik moment”. While the model itself is impressive, the real story is what it represents: a turning point for open source AI. We’re witnessing a broader shift away from closed, proprietary systems toward a more open, collaborative, and transparent approach to building intelligence.

But it wasn’t just DeepSeek’s openness that caught this industry’s attention. DeepSeek-R1 was built for a fraction of the cost of competitors like Meta’s Llama. At just $5.6 million, roughly 10% of Llama’s development cost, it’s completely upended the idea that AI innovation requires billion-dollar investments. In a market that’s been built on the assumption that high cost, yield high computing power, DeepSeek has shown that AI can be accessible.

Open AI, open cloud: a strategic shift

For businesses exploring AI adoption, open source models align perfectly with emerging cloud priorities. They offer:

Freedom from vendor lock-In: Instead of being trapped in closed ecosystems with rigid policies and costs, businesses can tailor models to fit their specific needs, keeping full control over infrastructure and IP.

Greater cost control: Running models locally or on flexible infrastructure avoids high API fees and operational costs - particularly valuable when scaling usage.

Enhanced data sovereignty: Keeping sensitive data in-house improves security and compliance, without exposing it to third-party providers.

This fits with a broader demand we’re seeing in the cloud space - businesses want sovereignty. They want control over their compute, their data, and their costs. Open source AI gives them that choice.

Addressing the grey areas of open source: security, ethics, and governance

The same transparency that fuels collaboration also opens the door to risk. Without the guardrails of centralized control, open models are prone to misuse – whether that be intentional or not. Concerns around misinformation, bias, and accountability are already surfacing, and in the absence of clear governance structures, the ethical boundaries have become somewhat murky.

DeepSeek itself has faced its fair share of criticism over censorship in its responses and training data. Regulatory bodies are beginning to respond, with some jurisdictions restricting its use due to concerns around privacy.

But these concerns don’t have to seal the fate of the open source movement. As an industry, we need to find a way of balancing accessibility with ethics. This demands an industry-wide effort to establish standards for responsible use. It’s only through this kind of collective effort that we can build a future for AI that is both open and accountable.

Building a more inclusive AI future

What’s most exciting about the open source movement is its ability to widen access. It allows smaller players such as startups, research labs, independent developers, to contribute meaningfully to the progress of AI. In doing so, it shifts the balance of power away from hyperscalers and toward a more open, scalable, and cost-effective cloud ecosystem.

The writing is on the wall: businesses are ready for this change. They want the freedom to run AI wherever and however it suits them - without restrictions, without lock-in, and without eye-watering costs. Open source is the next chapter in AI’s evolution. And if you ask me, it’s the most exciting chapter yet.

We've featured the best cloud storage.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro