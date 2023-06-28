AWS AppFabric wants to make pulling your SaaS apps together much easier

By Craig Hale
Manage all of your SaaS apps from one place in AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled a new, no-code tool that it hopes will bring together all of your different software-as-a-service products together in one place, with added security and management benefits.

The new AppFabric tool lives inside the AWS Management Console, where IT and security teams can review a variety of important information in one central location.

At the same time, AWS also uncovered some of its generative AI plans for AppFabric, which are set to arrive in a future release.

AWS AppFabric

AWS claims some companies are subscribing to more than 100 pieces of software in an effort to give their workers the right tools. 

From launch, the company has confirmed that some of the most popular applications will be supported, including Asana, Dropbox, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom.

Citing each app’s distinct controls, logs, and interfaces, AWS hopes that AppFabric can bring all of this key information into one centralized location, and under one easy-to-digest layout. 

The company said in a press release: “Utilizing this framework, IT and security professionals can analyze data more easily and set common policies, alerts, and a unified set of rules spanning multiple SaaS applications.”

AWS AppFabric is generally available in the company’s US East (N. Virginia), Europe (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) regions, with more to follow “soon.”

In the meantime, AWS continues to work on an Amazon Bedrock-powered generative AI tool that is designed to work across a company’s SaaS tools to reduce the time wasted flicking between apps.

Already testing AppFabric is Israel’s largest bank, Bank Leumi, among a handful of other companies. AWS hopes that with general availability now here, more companies can get on board by amalgamating their SaaS apps.

