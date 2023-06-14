AWS went down for millions of customers, taking a host of top sites with it

By Craig Hale
published

The AWS US-EAST-1 was to blame (again)

AWS logo
(Image credit: AWS)

An outage in Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) notorious US-EAST-1 region caused chaos for numerous companies and their customers over several hours

Anybody looking to purchase tickets through Delta Airlines or use Burger King’s app  would have noticed the troubling lack of connection, because these, like so many other companies, use AWS for cloud hosting services.

The problem, which was pinpointed to an issue in the Lambda serverless service, was eventually rectified, but this news and recent news that a typo had caused an Azure outage highlights the fragility of many online services.

AWS outage in US-EAST-1

Amazon’s cloud company first notified customers of the outage when, at 12:08 PDT, it promised to be investigating “increased error rates and latencies” in the region.

Eleven minutes later, the company had isolated elevated error rates for Lambda, and seven minutes further down the line a root cause was reportedly identified. In the meantime, the company provided a workaround for those trying to access their services:

Read more

> These are the best web hosting services around

> AWS is making a huge investment into India

> AWS is investing billions in expanding its global cloud footprint

“For customers attempting to access the AWS Management Console, we recommend using a region-specific endpoint (such as: https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com).”

At 13:38 PDT, the company said: “We are beginning to see an improvement in the Lambda function error rates,” though a full recovery was yet to be reached. 

“Many” of the services had been restored by 14:00 PDT, with the company issuing its parting comment at 15:42 PDT: “As of 3:37 PM, the backlog was fully processed. The issue has been resolved and all AWS Services are operating normally.”

In isolation, a three-and-a-bit-hour fix is reasonably swift, but this region in particular has been troublesome for the company for a number of years. That said, AWS’s oldest region in North Virginia has been pinpointed as the destination for $35 billion in funding between now and 2040, which is hoped to see improvements made across the board.

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

See more Computing news