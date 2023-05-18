AWS is making a huge investment into India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced (opens in new tab) plans to invest $12.7 billion into India between now and 2030, bringing its total investment to $16.4 billion over a period spanning almost a decade and a half.

Following its contribution of an estimated $4.6 billion to India’s GDP and 39,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs during the first six-year period, AWS’s second round of investments are expected to add a further $23.3 billion to the country’s total GDP and 131,700 FTE roles across construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and more.

Supporting its goal to provide cloud hosting services are the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region which opened in November 2022, and the earlier AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region which has been in operation since 2016.

AWS is going big in India

Speaking of the upcoming funding, AWS India and South Asia president of commercial business Puneet Chandok said:

“AWS is committed to driving positive social and economic impact in India. In addition to building cloud infrastructure and helping local customers and partners digitally transform, we have trained more than four million people in India with cloud skills since 2017.”

Chandok also alluded to the company’s 2025 renewable energy goal, calling out six “utility-scale renewable energy projects” made up of three solar projects and three wind-solar hybrid projects that collectively produce 920 megawatts of energy.

AWS has committed to helping other key areas across India, including providing access to clean water for 250,000 citizens; creating 11 Think Big Spaces designed to encourage science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) careers; and providing a route into employment via its re/Start program.

More broadly, other tech firms including Amazon rivals Google and Microsoft have started to invest big in the region which represents opportunity for growth and change for good in numerous developing countries.