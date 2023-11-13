Don't bother with the new iMac, get this Mac Mini and monitor combo for Black Friday instead

With the Black Friday deals event already here, there have been some great deals going up. And seeing two of them being for the 2023 Mac Minis powered by the M2 chip, the 256GB and 512GB models, I am obligated to inform you that not only are these excellent desktop computers in their own right, but they are much more superior to the iMac. And yes, that includes the 2023 iMac 24-inch (M3) that was just released.

Even at normal pricing, they would be far cheaper than the iMac, but coupled with these current deals and one of the best cheap monitors, you would have a great work setup that's still a better deal than the iMac alone. Not only is the performance excellent but the port selection is leagues better than the iMac, which has been losing ports for years.

One of the other huge advantages of a Mac Mini is how small it is. Pictures can't convey how little space this computer takes on your desk, yet it performs just as well and even better than most of the best computers and the best All-in-One computer, guaranteed. And since you can control the kind of display you attach to the Mac Mini, feel free to pair it up with the best monitor that money can buy for creative and editing projects.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB): was $599 now $499 on Amazon

This is the baseline Mac Mini, which features the still excellent M2 chip, making it an absolute productivity machine. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage, which all sounds like very little except that this computer runs more efficiently than most Windows-based PCs but at an incredible price.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (512GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon

One of the best desktop computers on the market, this version has double the storage space of the base model (up from 256GB to 512GB). It features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM). It also runs on Apple's M2 silicon, which is ultra-efficient, and the discount makes it very affordable.

If you're looking for an affordable monitor to pair with your new Mac Mini, consider investing in this Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor. For the price, it's quite good with a beautiful 4K (3840 x 2160) display, easy dual-screen setup for multitasking, a bright screen with vivid colors, built-in speakers, solid port selection, and more.

It's rare to find a 4K monitor for such a low price and this one is tailor-made for productivity work as well as creative and editing projects. The cost of this display with a Mac Mini is less than the iMac and you're getting way more out of this combo.

Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor: was $369.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

With a 60Hz refresh rate and an 8ms grey-to-grey pixel response time, this isn't the fastest 4K monitor out there, but it was already well-priced for a standard 4K display before this 24% discount, so the extra savings make it a fantastic bargain.

