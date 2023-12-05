Apples make great holiday gifts, especially these incredible Mac and iPad holiday sales

The Holiday season is here and with it comes plenty of Christmas sales that can save you tons of money on tech like laptops, tablets, PCs, and more. Apple is currently having a huge sale on several of its products including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad, and Mac mini.



• Shop more Holiday deals at Amazon

A few of the best deals include the M1 MacBook Air on sale for $749.99, the 5th-Gen Apple iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $499.99, and the Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB) on sale for $499. And nearly all of them are at their lowest prices ever, which makes already excellent devices an even better deal for those needing efficiency and speed for work, school projects, creative and editing work, streaming, and more.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the best MacBooks and Macs, the best thin and light laptops, and the best laptops, then take advantage of these sales while the prices are still at their lowest.

Best Holiday Mac and iPad deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 on Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for the record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,099 on Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get - and it's now reduced to near its lowest price yet. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this $200 discount.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 on Amazon

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with an M3 chip, an 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, but it's not the most powerful model out there.

NEW MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $2,499 now $2,299 on Amazon

The new and larger MacBook Pro model has a surprise $200 cut from Amazon. You get an M3 Pro chip with a 12-core chip, 18-core GPU, 18GB memory, and 512GB SSD in a MacBook model that's essentially brand new! It's not the strongest one but the M3 Pro chip packs quite the punch.

5th-Gen Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $599 now $499.99 on Amazon

This iPad Air comes with the excellent M1 chip making it ideal for streaming and light work, as well as a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, a 12MP front/12MP back camera, and an all-day battery life. It even comes in several colors including Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB): was $599 now $499 on Amazon

This is the baseline Mac Mini, which features the still excellent M2 chip, making it an absolute productivity machine. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage, which all sounds like very little except that this computer runs more efficiently than most Windows-based PCs but at an incredible price.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot holiday deals!

More MacBook deals

More Holiday sales