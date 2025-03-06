The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449

Apple has finally unveiled the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. That's great news for laptop shoppers who are looking for a powerful laptop, but what's more impressive is the price. It starts at a reasonable $999 – which is $100 cheaper than the previous M3 model – but you can get the MacBook Air (M4) for as little as $449 at Best Buy when you trade in your old device.

The biggest discount of $550 comes if you have a MacBook Air M3 to hand over, but you also get $500 for the M2 version and up to $300 for a MacBook Air M1. Additionally, Best Buy Plus and Total members get a further $50 off, potentially bringing the price under $400. This is one of the best MacBook Air deals we've seen in a long time.

Today's best MacBook Air M4 deal

Apple MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now from $449 with a trade-in at Best Buy

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is a good starting point if you're buying your first Apple laptop. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while 16GB of memory keeps all your programs running smoothly. A price of $999 is impressive enough considering that's $100 cheaper than the previous model, but it's even better to bag it for $449 if you have a MacBook Air (M3) to trade in. Even more, Best Buy Plus and Total members save an additional $50, too.

We called the Apple MacBook Air (M3) "easily the best MacBook money can buy for most people". We've not got hands-on time with the new M4 model yet as it's not released until March 12, but we're confident we'll be saying the same thing about the latest version.

The M4 chip will supercharge all your workflows with Apple Intelligence making most tasks that little bit easier. The brilliant Liquid Retina display will make any application, video, or website look great, 18 hours of battery life will keep you going all day long, and the small form factor guarantees the highest level of portability.

The Apple MacBook Air is the perfect place to start on your MacBook journey or if you’re simply looking for a more affordable upgrade and don’t need the added power from the MacBook Pro.

There are other MacBook deals around if you’d prefer something different. In particular, spending more on one of the MacBook Pro deals available could be useful if you plan on editing videos or anything else more demanding.