The best MacBook Air M3 deal of the year just dropped at Very - get it for just £799

Very has dropped the best deal I've seen all year on the stunning new MacBook Air M3, reducing this excellent laptop to just £799 (was £1,099) in the retailer's ongoing early Christmas / Boxing Day sale.

This is, so far, the lowest price yet on the model that we rank as the best overall Apple laptop for most people - beating the previous record deal by a massive £100. As of writing, only the Space Gray colour is in stock at this price so I'd highly recommend picking this one up before it's too late.

This MacBook Air is the latest 2024 model and features the brand's powerful M3 processor for superb performance and near-unbeatable battery life. We got up to 18 hours in our testing and the chipset also supports all the latest AI features that are becoming commonplace on all laptops. As always, however, the main selling point for the MacBook Air is its stunning all-aluminium chassis, which is incredibly lightweight and premium.

MacBook Air M3 deal at Very

Apple MacBook Air M3: was £799 now £1,099 at very.co.uk Looking for a new laptop this Christmas? You'll want to hurry if you want to snag the excellent MacBook Air M3 for its lowest-ever price at Very. With a powerful chipset, stunning lightweight design, and unbeatable battery life, this is the Apple laptop that we recommend for most people right now. At just £799 this deal is a no-brainer - although note that several colours are already sold out so you'll want to get a move-on if you're interested.

This is, so far, the best laptop deal I've spotted in the early Boxing Day sales and one that's even better than the price we saw on this model at Black Friday. Over that prior sale, we did see some stunning deals on the 16GB model but this baseline configuration didn't get a price quite as low as the one featured at Very.

The closest we got was the M2 model for £749 at Currys - although I'd obviously highly recommend spending that £50 extra for the latest model here as the chipset is even better.