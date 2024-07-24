Someone needs to stop me from spending my rent money on this MacBook Air M3 deal which drops the price by $200

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is one of the best laptops out there, and right now it’s the best MacBook money can buy in my book – made even more tempting by the fact that there are still good deals to be had on this notebook.

Yes, Amazon Prime Day may be well in the rearview mirror at this point, but there are still some top MacBook discounts to be found, with the MacBook Air M3 benefiting from a 13% price cut at Amazon right now.

That adds up to a $200 saving, which is pretty tidy indeed, making the asking price $1,299. That’ll get you a powerful take on the 13-inch notebook, with 16GB of unified memory plus 512GB of storage.

The MacBook Air M3 is sleek, powerful, and futureproof, and in all honesty, it’s my dream laptop, so I’m so glad to see it selling for this kind of money. The slight catch here is that the deal is on the ‘midnight’ color (near-black), so those not wanting a dark color scheme will have to look elsewhere.

People in the UK can bag the same MacBook Air M3 model with a slightly lesser discount of 7%, but that still represents a solid saving of £102, with the laptop reduced from £1,499 to £1,397.

Either way, you’re getting quite the bargain with a top-notch Apple laptop.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deals in the US and UK

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon in the US

Display: 13-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 16GB

This is one of the absolute best MacBook models you can get right now, and the price on this above-entry-level model is really tempting. You get 16GB of RAM, which is a very important upgrade over and above the default allocation of 8GB in terms of getting much better performance out of your MacBook Air. Having 512GB of SSD storage is also good to see here, and with a 13% discount, this is a great price for a well-specified spin on Apple's portable MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was £1,499 now £1,397 at Amazon in the UK

Display: 13-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 16GB

with a 7% discount, this is a great price for a well-specified spin on Apple's portable MacBook.

