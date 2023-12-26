My favorite laptop ever – the MacBook Air M2 – just got sliced in price in this Amazon deal

News
By Roland Moore-Colyer
published

Score the MacBook Air M2 for less in a great after-Christmas deal

deals hero
(Image credit: Future)

If you're after a new laptop, then today is the day to go shopping for one, thanks to the after-Christmas deals in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. And right now you can score my favourite laptop for less, as Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for £1,029 in the UK. And in the US, Amazon has the larger 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049. These are great prices for laptops that are awesome for work and play. 

As you'll see in our MacBook Air M2 review, the combination of a new design and the very capable M2 chip makes the 13.6-inch model a winner. But this year Apple also introduced an Air with a 15-inch Retina display, and in our MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review you'll see that the Cupertino crew struck gold again. 

In fact, I reckon the MacBook Air M2 is so good it's given Apple a problem, as it'll need to do something pretty impressive to make future Air laptops appealing enough to upgrade to. Even after a year-and-a-half of use, I'm still impressed with my MacBook Air M2, and I purchased it at full price... with today's deals, I think it's an unmissable bargain. 

Both the 13.6-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M2 models sit on our best laptops list and are pretty much the best MacBooks for most people. I'd advise you to not sleep on these deals, as I'm sure the Airs will sell out pretty quickly.  

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for MacBook Air M2 deals in your area. 

Score great MacBook Air M2 deals in the US and UK

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): $1,299$1,049 at Amazon

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – now at a reduced price. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this new $250 discount. If it's sold out at Amazon, then Walmart has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049.

View Deal
MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): £1,199£1,029 at Amazon UK

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £1,199 now £1,029 at Amazon UK
In the UK, Amazon has sliced  £120 off what I consider is is the best laptop you can buy right now: our MacBook Air M2 review supports that view and champions the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads. The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is also on sale at Amazon for £1,234

View Deal

More MacBook Air M2 deals

More after-Christmas deals in the US

More UK Boxing Day sales

Shop more bargains in our after-Christmas sales roundup. And follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

Roland Moore-Colyer
Managing Editor, Mobile Computing

Roland Moore-Colyer a Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially things with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives. And he also supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 