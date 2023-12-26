My favorite laptop ever – the MacBook Air M2 – just got sliced in price in this Amazon deal

If you're after a new laptop, then today is the day to go shopping for one, thanks to the after-Christmas deals in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. And right now you can score my favourite laptop for less, as Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for £1,029 in the UK. And in the US, Amazon has the larger 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049. These are great prices for laptops that are awesome for work and play.

As you'll see in our MacBook Air M2 review, the combination of a new design and the very capable M2 chip makes the 13.6-inch model a winner. But this year Apple also introduced an Air with a 15-inch Retina display, and in our MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review you'll see that the Cupertino crew struck gold again.

In fact, I reckon the MacBook Air M2 is so good it's given Apple a problem, as it'll need to do something pretty impressive to make future Air laptops appealing enough to upgrade to. Even after a year-and-a-half of use, I'm still impressed with my MacBook Air M2, and I purchased it at full price... with today's deals, I think it's an unmissable bargain.

Both the 13.6-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M2 models sit on our best laptops list and are pretty much the best MacBooks for most people. I'd advise you to not sleep on these deals, as I'm sure the Airs will sell out pretty quickly.

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – now at a reduced price. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this new $250 discount. If it's sold out at Amazon, then Walmart has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049.

