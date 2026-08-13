With a new school year almost upon us, Apple has brought back its education offer on MacBooks and iPads, making it a smart time to buy if you're shopping for some new tech.

• View all offers at Apple's Education Store

On top of small savings on several of its most popular laptops and tablets, you can also get a gift card of up to £120 with your purchase. While that can't be used on the product you're buying, you can put it towards other extras you might want, such as AirPods, accessories such as the Apple Pencil, or software like Apple Creator Studio.

One important point: you need to be an eligible student, parent, educator, or homeschooler verified on Unidays to take advantage of the offer. Once that's all set up, though, you simply go through the checkout process at the Apple Store using the same email address to prove that you qualify for the discount.

You can check out all of the best deals I've found below.

5 best Apple Education Store deals

Apple MacBook Neo: was £699 now £599 at Apple UK Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB While not part of the gift card promotion, the MacBook Neo is currently £100 off thanks to Apple's education discount. We'll take that after the recent price bump. The latest MacBook features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life. Getting all of this for under £600 is fantastic value for money. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think offers will be rare over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

£80 gift card Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Apple UK The newest MacBook Air M5 is now £100 off at Apple and it comes with an £80 gift card. Our reviewer called it "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. Read more Read less ▼

£120 gift card Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,999 now £1,899 at Apple UK This version of Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M5 chip and a welcome 1TB of storage is now £100 off and comes with a £120 gift card. Boasting that powerful M5 chip, a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model a solid four stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery. Still, we were disappointed by the lack of a larger redesign and the overemphasis on AI features instead of other useful upgrades. Read more Read less ▼

£80 gift card Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): was £749 now £699 at Apple UK The iPad Air sits in that sweet spot between power, portability, and affordability, making it a smart buy if you need a capable tablet for everyday use and some more demanding tasks such as drawing, photo editing, or video editing. We found it to be excellent value for money in our iPad Air (M4) review, making it one of Apple's best devices for multiple uses at a more reasonable price than the Pro model. Read more Read less ▼