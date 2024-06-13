The ever-popular Amazon Fire TV Stick is down to its lowest price this year
Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max for only $21.99
Budget-friendly TV sticks don't come much better than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is currently on sale for only $21.99 (it was $39.99). A 45% discount for this nifty little device is impressive, to say the least.
All the best streaming devices make it possible to cast your favourite shows directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop and the best thing about the Fire TV Stick is that it's so affordable. If you have no need for 4K capabilities, then this is the cost-effective streaming device for you. If, on the other hand, you're looking to ramp up your streaming output, grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K instead.
Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon
This is the cheapest price that we have seen the popular streaming device this year. If you're a Prime member and you'd like an even better deal, then you might find this reduced even further for Prime Day. However, the stick is a great buy at this price and delivers high-definition resolution plus easy control with Alexa.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick puts Prime Video content front and center which is not surprising. That will work a treat if Prime Video is your main streaming service but if you use one of the other best TV streaming services, then you might benefit from one of the other best streaming devices.
The deal includes a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series. You can also benefit from over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from popular ad-supported streaming apps like Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.
Interacting with the device is simple and straight-forward, especially with the Alexa Voice Remote, which enables users to both search and launch shows.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.