The ever-popular Amazon Fire TV Stick is down to its lowest price this year

Budget-friendly TV sticks don't come much better than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is currently on sale for only $21.99 (it was $39.99). A 45% discount for this nifty little device is impressive, to say the least.

All the best streaming devices make it possible to cast your favourite shows directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop and the best thing about the Fire TV Stick is that it's so affordable. If you have no need for 4K capabilities, then this is the cost-effective streaming device for you. If, on the other hand, you're looking to ramp up your streaming output, grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K instead.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price that we have seen the popular streaming device this year. If you're a Prime member and you'd like an even better deal, then you might find this reduced even further for Prime Day. However, the stick is a great buy at this price and delivers high-definition resolution plus easy control with Alexa.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick puts Prime Video content front and center which is not surprising. That will work a treat if Prime Video is your main streaming service but if you use one of the other best TV streaming services, then you might benefit from one of the other best streaming devices.

The deal includes a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series. You can also benefit from over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from popular ad-supported streaming apps like Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Interacting with the device is simple and straight-forward, especially with the Alexa Voice Remote, which enables users to both search and launch shows.