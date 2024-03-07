The Asus Zenbook 15 is under $700 right now thanks to this great laptop deal

Asus often puts out some of the best laptops on the market, with the Zenbook brand being up there in terms of quality. And now the Asus Zenbook 15 has its own deal, giving buyers a laptop below $700.

The Asus Zenbook 15 is currently on sale on Amazon for $699.99; that a $100 discount off the retail price. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU, AMD Radeon GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage, which are solid specs for productivity work.

While it's not the lowest price the laptop has ever seen, it's pretty close to it. Our review of the Asus Zenbook 15 praises its excellent 120Hz display panel, lovely aesthetics, and fast processor. It's perfect for productivity and a great buy while the deal still lasts.

Today's best Asus Zenbook 15 deals

Asus Zenbook 15: was $799.99 now $699.99 on Amazon

The Asus Zenbook 15 is a beautifully thin laptop that's outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU, AMD Radeon GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. Though it does come with some caveats, its speedy processor and excellent display panel more than makeup for it.

The Asus Zenbook 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops on the market, with an incredibly fast processor perfect for work, a gorgeous OLED 120Hz display panel, and a beautiful chassis. it also comes with some pretty solid specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU, AMD Radeon GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage.

There are a few caveats to consider before purchasing, however. Despite its thin size, it's a bit weightier than we'd like, the keyboard is a bit inconsistent, and the speakers leave room for improvement. But considering what a great productivity machine it is in spite of all that, it's more than worth the price, especially right now for 13% off.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More Asus Zenbook laptop deals