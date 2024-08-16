Microsoft's Surface laptops are on sale and students can score big savings before going back to school - but these devices are selling fast

Right now, if you're a student (or the parent of one), you're probably focused on making sure you (or they) start the academic year on the right foot, with everything needed to be successful in the coming terms.

One of the most important and useful tools a student can have is a PC, and if you're looking for a new laptop, Microsoft has discounted some of the most popular Surface devices on sale via its online store.

Today, I have three Surface laptop deals and a Surface Pro Copilot+ PC tablet deal. The latter is actually a 2-in-1 hybrid - a tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard - but I should note that it is at the pricier end for Surface Pro devices. If you're interested in a more affordable Surface Pro deal, you can peruse our top picks here.

Speaking of pricey, I should also make it clear that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is pretty expensive as it's intended for more resource-intensive activities such as professional-grade (or near to it) video editing or image editing.

The other two deals from Microsoft's website that I've covered are much more affordable: there's the Surface Laptop Go 3 on sale for £699 (that's a £140 discount), and the Surface Laptop 5 is £1,015 (after a £254 discount). As for the Surface Pro Copilot+ PC, that's on offer at £1,220.98 (with an £87.80 discount), and finally, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is reduced to £1,889 (after a £320 discount).

We've checked these prices against Amazon and Currys, and they are the best prices you can get for each of these Surface models (at the time of writing).

These price reductions are part of Microsoft's current back-to-school deals, so they will disappear relatively soon, meaning that if you want to take advantage of one of these offers, you're best off acting sharpish to avoid potential disappointment. Indeed, the Surface Laptop 5 deal is almost gone now - there's only one model left (in one color) that you can buy.

Today's best Surface deals

Surface Laptop Go 3: was £839 now £699 at Microsoft

Display - 12.4-inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 This ultraportable laptop weighs just 1.13 kg, but doesn't compromise on performance. It boasts up to 15 hours of battery life, perfect for working or relaxing on the go, and offers a sleek design, plus a vibrant 12.4-inch touchscreen to enjoy media on. The Laptop Go 3 is ideal for everyday tasks, and is a reliable choice for those who need a lightweight, stylish device.

Surface Pro (Copilot+ PC) Essentials Bundle: was £1,308.78 now £1,220.98 at Microsoft

Display - 13-inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 This bundle consists of the Surface Pro (which is a Copilot+ PC), along with a Surface Pro Keyboard, and also a 15-month Microsoft 365 subscription (personal) for the price of 12-months. You get a Snapdragon X Plus (ARM-based) processor and 16GB of RAM here, and while 256GB isn't exactly a huge amount of storage, it should suffice. The 2.8K LCD display is simply gorgeous and the keyboard cover is top-notch, too, plus you get excellent battery life.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: was £2,209 now £1,889 at Microsoft

Display - 14.4-inches

Processor - Intel Core i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a highly versatile device, with a clever design that includes a tilting touchscreen which can be angled perfectly for media playback, or as a creative canvas for drawing. This sleek laptop offers twice the computing power of its predecessor, with a 13-gen Intel Core i7 CPU inside, and solid battery life too. It's a great laptop for students with creative needs, make no mistake - but it isn't cheap. With this discount, though, the price is certainly more palatable.

Surface Laptop 5: was £1,269 now £1,015 at Microsoft

Display - 13.5-inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This ultra-portable 13.5-inch laptop weighs just 1.27kg and is driven by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring it can handle all your daily computing needs. Battery life is good for a full day's work, too, and this model of the Surface Laptop 5 also has 512GB of storage, which is a healthy size for the SSD and good to see. Note that this is the Sandstone (Metal) color, which is the only one left in stock - so you might want to move fast if you want to pick up a bargain here.

If Microsoft's Surface devices aren't your bag, there are, of course, a whole lot of other notebooks out there - and right now, there are plenty of deals to be had across many of these portables.

We have a dedicated roundup of all the best back-to-school sales, and this lists not just the most tempting laptop deals, but our experts' picks across all kinds of tech products when it comes to bargains for students.

If you're not in the UK, check out the top Surface Laptop deals in your region below.