Looking for some great desktop and laptop PCs for Back to School? These deals are the lowest prices ever

If you're looking for a PC back to school deal and you want an excellent crop of laptops and desktop PC to choose from, these Back to School deals and early Labor Day deals are top-tier. We've surveyed all of the best laptops, the best gaming laptops, and the best gaming PCs, and there are plenty of picks depending on your needs and budget.

Here are some of my favorites: this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is currently on sale for $799 on Amazon, the MSI Thin 15 is on sale right now for $759.99 on Amazon, and the Asus ROG G13CH (2024) is on sale for $1,049.99 on Amazon. All three come with high-quality processors, and the gaming machines are equipped with RTX 4000-series graphics cards.

All three also feature 16GB of RAM, and you'll get 1TB of storage on the Dell and Asus. The downside of the MSI Thin 15 laptop, however, is that it comes with 512GB of storage, so you'll need an external hard drive for heavy-duty PC game downloads.

These are the lowest prices I've ever seen for all three of these PCs. If you've been eyeing a brand new PC, whether a productivity laptop or gaming desktop, these deals are ideal.

Today's best laptop and PC deals

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $949.99 now $799 on Amazon

Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



This is a great laptop choice for those looking for a very affordable productivity machine, made for both work and school tasks. The Intel Core i7 CPU is 13th-Gen, making it quite recent, and the 16-inch display is a lovely 2.5K resolution. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

MSI Thin 15: was $899.99 now $759.99 on Amazon

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphic card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB



For those looking for a budget gaming laptop, this one is probably the cheapest you'll get your hands on an RTX 4000-series GPU right now. The screen also features a 144Hz refresh rate and is FHD resolution. It also has 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage - a little low for a gaming machine but you can always use external storage.

Asus ROG G13CH: was $1,299.99 now $1,049.99 on Amazon

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700F

Graphic card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



If you're looking for a gaming desktop PC, this one is at an excellent price point right now. It comes with a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The best part of a desktop is that it's easy to upgrade the specs, future-proofing it and the current specs are an excellent starting point - especially the graphics card.

