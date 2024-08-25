Early Labor Day sales are live: shop the 25 best deals worth buying right now

The 2024 Labor Day sales event is almost here. In fact, most retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Lowe's have early deals that allow you to shop right now. You can find huge discounts on everything from major appliances, vacuums, and smart home devices to TVs, laptops, AirPods, and more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Labor Day sales for over half a decade, I've gone through all the available offers to bring you today's 29 best early deals. These include a mix of tech gadgets, TVs, major and small appliances, and Apple devices. The one thing all the items listed below have in common is incredible value and impressive discounts that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales.



Some highlights include LG's highly-rated 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $746.99, up to 50% off all major appliances at Best Buy, and deals on smart home devices at Amazon, with prices starting at just $19.99.



Shop more of today's best early Labor Day deals below, most of which include record-low prices that we don't expect to drop further at next week's official Labor Day sales event.

Today's best Labor Day sales

Labor Day tech gadget deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal brings the price down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than what we saw on Prime Day.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the same deal we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99, which is $10 more than Prime Day.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon, which is $5 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

We still think the older XM4 remains an excellent and more affordable option for most people, but the latest and greatest in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup is a more attractive buy at this record-low price. They were hard to justify at full price, but with a $100 discount, we can't deny that these are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer if you want the latest tech.

Labor Day appliance deals

Best Buy Labor Day sale: save up to 50% on major appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy's official Labor Day appliance sale is now live, and you can save up to 50% on major appliances at the retailer. This includes up to $1,000 in savings on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and kitchen packages from brands like GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. The retailer is also throwing in up to $500 in Best Buy e-Gift Cards with select appliances and free installation and delivery.

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

The most popular offer from the Lowe's Labor Day sale is on major appliances, with up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool. You can also save an additional $750 when you buy two or more select appliances.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is one of Amazon's best-selling appliances, and it's on sale for Labor Day for only $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a return to the record-low price of one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become a summer best-seller, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169 - $30 less than Amazon's current offer. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $88 at Walmart

Walmart's summer clearance sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for a fantastic price of $88. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V12 Detect on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and a high-tech illumination that reveals invisible dust on hard floors.

Labor Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $746.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $746.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,493.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,493.99. That's a massive $1,100+ discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price. To see today's deal from Best Buy, you must add the S90C OLED TV to your cart.

Labor Day Apple device deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

This deal on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is actually better than Amazon's Prime Day price by $55. While it's an older-model tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is now on sale for $849 - the lowest price we've ever seen and cheaper than the Prime Day offer. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy

Looking for a shiny new MacBook for the new school year? Don't miss out on the lowest price ever. Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design.

You can shop more for today's best Labor Day TV sales and Labor Day appliance sales.