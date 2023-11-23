Leaked Galaxy Book 4 images show off Samsung's MacBook rival

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review we praised the ultrabook for its excellent performance, its 3K AMOLED screen, and the quality of its keyboard – and we've now got a sneak peek at what Samsung is preparing for a follow-up.

The team at Windows Report has obtained what it claims are the first images we've seen of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, and it looks as though there won't be many compromises in terms of portability and the slimline design. There aren't many changes from the design of the Galaxy Book 3, which is fine with us.

Windows Report suggests that the weight of this laptop will be similar to that of the Book 4, though there's no information on the materials Samsung is using. As was previously the case, there will be a couple of '360' models in the new lineup, with screens that fold right back against the keyboard, if needed.

We can also see a dark gray chassis, a large trackpad, and a fairly typical array of ports: a Full HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/mic combo are all visible on the sides of the laptop.

Specs appeal

Windows Report has also recapped the various internal specs that had previously leaked. We're expecting CPUs ranging from an Intel Core i5 to an Intel Core i9, and AMOLED displays on all but the cheapest model in the range.

In terms of graphics, we're looking at integrated Intel and Intel Arc Graphics on the less expensive versions of the Galaxy Book 4, as well as an Nvidia GeForce 4070 GPU on the high-end Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.

A Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra are all predicted by Windows Report to appear "in a few months", ready to take on the best Windows laptops and best MacBooks currently available.

All of which means you might want to hang on a little longer if you're in the market for a slim, powerful, portable Windows 11 laptop – even if some of the best Black Friday laptop deals running at the moment are incredibly tempting.

