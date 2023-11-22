There’s now another sign that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is launching soon

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its siblings to be among the first smartphones to launch in 2024, with multiple leaks now pointing to a January 17 announcement, and now there’s additional evidence that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular could be landing soon.

A phone with the model number SM-S928B/DS has been spotted by 91Mobiles on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. That model number is likely for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, given that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the model number SM-S918B/DS, and a BIS database listing is something that usually appears shortly before a smartphone launches.

Disappointingly the listing doesn’t reveal anything else, other than that unsurprisingly the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in India, but it certainly adds credence to claims that we’ll see the Galaxy S24 line in January.

A certified stylus

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen signs of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in certifications either, because earlier in November, 91Mobiles also spotted an S Pen with a similar model number on the Bluetooth SIG website, revealing that unsurprisingly the S24 Ultra will probably come with an S Pen.

While these listings don’t tell us much else, other leaks have revealed many of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s possible specs.

We’ve heard for example that it might have just a 5x optical zoom lens rather than the 10x of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and that it might have titanium sides like the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, giving it a power upgrade, but it might have the same 5,000mAh battery capacity as its predecessor, and cameras that – other than the 5x optical zoom – are similar to before too.

Given that it’s probably launching in January we should find out about all of its specs and features before long, but in the meantime there are plenty of other excellent handsets to choose from, and now’s a great time to buy one too, as we’re approaching Black Friday. Take a look at the best Black Friday phone deals for all the top options.