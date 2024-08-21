Here’s how to get what we called "Samsung’s MacBook killer" for just $100

Stylish laptops are rarely also affordable, but there’s currently an offer that means you could potentially pay just $100 for one. You need to head over the the official Samsung store where the Samsung Galaxy Book4 is available from just $549.99 (was $899.99).

Currently, you can get from $350 off each model – with up to $600 off high-end models. However, the extra helpful discounts come from trading in your old device at the same time. Do that and you can save up to an extra $450, which could potentially mean you pay just $100 for a standard Samsung Galaxy Book4 with a full HD touchscreen.

The device you trade in can be a laptop, phone, or tablet with the most credit coming from the latest models. For instance, you need to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max or an iPhone 15 Pro to get the full $450. However, there are still some strong prices for older devices too.

Whatever you trade in, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 range is a stylish solution to all your back-to-school needs and is a great device to snap up right now.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book4 deal

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Samsung (plus up to $450 instant trade-in credit)

The standard configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 is the best deal here. It’s down to $549.99 as standard, with a further $450 off depending on what device you trade in. It means you could get a laptop with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, a considerable 16GB of memory, and a reasonable 512GB SSD for $100. The Galaxy Book4 looks great with a long-lasting battery so it’s perfect for taking from the coffee shop, to class, to your dorm and back again.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 range is pretty special. We referred to it as “Samsung’s MacBook killer” in our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro review, with the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra touted as an “impressive answer to Apple’s MacBook Pro”.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Book4 isn’t as powerful as either of those so it isn’t on our buying guide to the best laptops but it’s a good entry point for someone who needs something simple.

It’s also rare to find a stylish laptop with a touchscreen at this price range. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is robust yet lightweight, packing in all those nice extras like Copilot support for when you need AI assistance.

Like other MacBook rivals, it fits nicely into your life but at a far more affordable price than Apple’s range. Pay more and you can get a 2-in-1 device or a more powerful laptop but the basic spec will more than suffice for most people who just want to work on the move.

As always, there are other laptop deals around among the remaining back-to-school sales which are happening. Early Labor Day sales are going nicely too so they’re worth looking at.