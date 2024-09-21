Samsung's top-quality 2-in-1 laptop drops to a great low price at Currys

In an age where it's as common to work at home, in a coffee shop, or an office, we need versatile laptops that work in all environments. Samsung has created a device exactly for that and you can now get one for the best price we've seen as this Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is at Currys for £599 (was £949).

It might not be on our list of the best laptops, but with a great spec and an appealing low price, it's really hard to say no to. If you're trying to get your new laptop lined up for university or college, then this should definitely be a contender.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 deal

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was £949 now £599 at Currys

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung looks equally at home as a tablet. The built-in keyboard contains a 360-degree rotating hinge that makes it incredibly versatile. The 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor delivers enough speed to keep everything moving, a reasonable 8GB of RAM for solid performance and a standard 256GB SSD for your essential files and applications. We also love the 13.3-inch touchscreen and stylus, which are ideal for scrolling through documents and taking notes on the go.

The full HD AMOLED 13.3-inch touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 not only looks great when you're kicking back to watch a movie but is functional enough to use with a stylus when you're out and about. When partnered with the full HD webcam, you're guaranteed to look great when video calling or joining a webinar.

The battery life will keep you going all day and WiFi 6E technology ensures a reliable internet connection for smooth browsing and streaming. The lack of an Ethernet port might be a dealbreaker for some but the inclusion of two Thunderbolt 4 ports helps when you want to connect it to external monitors.

