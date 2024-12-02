Don’t miss out on this HP Envy 16-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop slashed to $649 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
Huge savings on the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy
Black Friday has come and gone, but deals are still popping up for Cyber Monday - like this 16-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 TouchScreen laptop deal. Formerly, it was $1,099.99 and it's been discounted to $649.99 at Best Buy, which is a big price cut of $450!
This HP Envy is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, and comes in Glacier Silver color. This model has a 16-inch touchscreen, so it's a good size for users who want to multitask.
Today's best HP Envy 2-in-1 TouchScreen Laptop deal
Display - 16-inch
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
This laptop is a pretty powerful number for the price, as along with its impressive specs, you also get a 2K resolution touchscreen display. It also has a battery life of up to 13.25 hours. You can look forward to a bunch of connectivity features, including many ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6E capability. It's not the most portable device, but you can use it for a huge range of work and entertainment.
As with several other modern laptops running Windows 11, this laptop also comes with Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot. This will enable you to quickly use AI features like swiftly summarizing documents and web pages and AI image generation.
If you're not after AI novelty features, this is still a pretty good PC. It'll handle multitasking easily, thanks to its specs, and you can use it for pretty advanced and resource-heavy media editing.
You can even get some gaming done (though this is not a gaming laptop, and you'll likely only be able to play less demanding older or indie games, rather than modern AAA titles), and the games will look nice thanks to its large, high contrast Full HD display. It's a 2-in-1 laptop so you can rotate the display using its hinges and it also has a backlit keyboard.
Kristina is a UK-based Computing Writer, and is interested in all things computing, software, tech, mathematics and science. Previously, she has written articles about popular culture, economics, and miscellaneous other topics.
She has a personal interest in the history of mathematics, science, and technology; in particular, she closely follows AI and philosophically-motivated discussions.