Dell is having a massive Black Friday in July sale: here are the 7 deals I'd buy

The Dell Store is currently hosting its annual 'Black Friday in July' sale this week, offering incredible price cuts across a range of Inspiron, XPS, and gaming laptops. If you've been thinking the annual 4th of July sales are all about cheap grills and appliances, then today's deals at the Dell Store offer the perfect opportunity to grab some cheap tech.

One of my favorite deals in the entire sale is the brand-new Dell XPS 14 down to a record-low price of just $1,199 (was $1,499). So far, this is the first significant price cut on this stunning Ultrabook and well worth checking out if you're on the hunt for a premium laptop that ticks both the boxes for power and style.

For those on a budget, I'd highly recommend this pair of Dell Inspiron 15 machines for $299 (was $449) and $449 (was $599), respectively. Both of these models are pound-for-pound great buys if you need a cost-effective Windows laptop to cover the basics, with the latter, in particular, having an impressive Core i7 / 16GB RAM configuration at a low price.

Finally, if you're looking for gaming laptop deals then you're also in luck. The Dell Black Friday in July sale also includes some amazing price cuts on G16 and Alienware laptops - which you can check out with my other recommended deals below.

Today's best Dell Black Friday in July laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell

Of all the 'cheap' laptop deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale - this is my favorite. This Inspiron 15 features a Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD; very respectable specs for the price. Sure, this machine won't win any awards for performance but these components are more than enough to run the vast majority of Windows applications well. Overall, this Inspiron 15 offers more than enough to cover the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is a superb choice if you need something with more power. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device to comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell

This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the most powerful and stylish laptops from Dell. The XPS 15 is still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Dell

Here's an amazing high-end laptop deal in the Dell 4th of July sale - the newest and latest Dell XPS 14 is a massive $500 off, bringing it down to the lowest price yet. This is a great price for this 2024 machine which features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD on its baseline configuration. If you need more power, Dell's configurator easily allows you to upgrade your graphics card, RAM, SSD, and even add an OLED display if you want. That quickly scales up the price, however.

Dell XPS 16: was $2,199 now $1,799 at Dell

It's not just the svelte 14-inch XPS model that's covered in today's Black Friday in July sale at Dell - the new high-end 16-inch model also has a superb deal with a listing the brand claims will be the 'lowest price of the year'. At $400 off, you're getting a great deal here on the baseline configuration, featuring an Intel Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,749 now $1,299.99 at Dell

The best gaming laptop deal in the Dell Black Friday in July sale is this massively discounted Dell G16. This is a more budget-orientated model and is a little on the heavy side but it's also packing an RTX 4070 graphics card, Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 240Hz 1600p display, making it wildly powerful. For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this Dell G16 when it comes to outright specs right now.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,849 now $1,449.99 at Dell

This Alienware m16 is one of the latest models from the premium gaming brand and a superb buy right now - if you don't mind shelling out a little extra, that is. Of all the Alienware deals in today's sale, this is my favorite with its RTX 4070 graphics card, Intel Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. While not quite as powerful as the G16 above, the m16 features a much more premium design that's both lighter and slimmer.

