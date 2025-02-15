Best Buy launches a huge laptop sale for Presidents' Day - I've picked the 12 best deals from $159

A big part of this weekend's Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is its vast array of laptop deals. I track offers across all sorts of devices here at TechRadar and some I've found at the retailer today are the best I've seen in weeks. You can check out my 12 top picks below, including discounts on cheap Chromebooks and record-low prices for premium Microsoft Surface devices.

The real highlight for me is this brand-new five-star-rated Microsoft Surface Laptop for $749.99 (was $999.99). It started at $899.99 earlier in the week and has been slashed multiple times to reach this new low price.

Our expert testers think it's the best laptop you can buy as it's a powerful and modern machine that boasts a Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM for high performance and handy all-day battery life. Storage is a little underwhelming at 256GB, but that's enough for the essential files and applications you need.

You're also spoilt for choice if you want a more basic and cheaper option. The one I think is best in this price range is the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for $279 (was $399).

This efficient and great-value laptop uses the less demanding ChromeOS so you can eke out better performance and battery life with cheaper components. It's still well-built, though, with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM that are best suited for light use such as general browsing and everyday tasks.

You can read more on both of these laptops and the rest of my top picks from the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale below. These offers should remain available for the rest of the weekend and through Monday until the end of the retailer's sale so you've only got a few more days to secure a bargain.

Best Buy Presidents' Day laptop sale - the 12 best deals

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £379 now £249 at Best Buy Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has 4GB of RAM for basic entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

HP 15 Laptop: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want one of the best cheap Windows laptop deals available now then Best Buy has $220 off this HP 15. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 256GB SSD is impressive at this price too, given many similar devices skimp on the storage to save costs. And, while some components are getting old now, this is still a solid portable machine for the price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $599.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big nearly $300 saving on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an Intel i5, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD you have enough power and storage space for everything you need to do. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $849.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Best Buy has this big-screen HP Envy 2-in-1 listed as its featured laptop deal in the Presidents' Day sales, but I'm not wholly convinced it's the best option there. Sure, the $400 upfront saving is attention-grabbing, but it's got some dated components and you only need to spend a little more to get a more powerful device. If you're set on a larger 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale.

HP 15 Laptop: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This configuration of the HP 15 Laptop is an excellent value all-around device - even if it does feature some slightly older components. Even still, you get an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, making it a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and a solid battery life of up to 9.5 hours.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1): was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you outside without a charger.

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor and lengthy battery life. The fact that you get the near-essential keyboard cover thrown in with this bundle when it usually costs $279.99 is a huge score, too. The Surface Pro is a premium upgrade for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance.

