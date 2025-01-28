Who needs the holidays when you can get this adorable Razer gaming keyboard for under $70 right now
The perfect keyboard for serious gaming
As the post-holiday season closes out, there are still plenty of great deals in tech you can take advantage of if you have the spare cash. It's the perfect time to get your hands on the best keyboards, and especially the best mechanical keyboards which normally go for premium prices.
One of the best is the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, which is on sale now for only $69.99 (was $119.99) on Amazon. It's an excellent quality 60% mechanical keyboard that's perfect for gaming, especially in smaller spaces. It comes with fast, clicky optical switches, chroma RGB lighting, PBT keycaps, onboard memory, and snap tap. It also comes in both white and black, depending on your preferred aesthetic.
Our review gave it four and a half stars, citing its excellent optical switches, super portability, and high-quality build. And right now it's 42% off, only a few bucks away from its cheapest price ever. So take advantage of this deal now and score a super premium mechanical gaming keyboard.
Today's best Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard deal
This 60% mechanical keyboard is perfect for gaming, especially in smaller spaces, and is now 42% off. It comes with fast, clicky optical switches, chroma RGB lighting, PBT keycaps, onboard memory, and snap tap. It also comes in both white and black, depending on your preferred aesthetic.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
