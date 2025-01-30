Take $100 off one of the best Logitech gaming keyboards just in time for Presidents' Day
It's close to its Black Friday pricing
As we approach February, the Presidents' Day deals have started to roll in, which is great for those who have spare cash after the holidays. Especially if you're looking to get your hands on one of the best keyboards, the best gaming keyboards, or the best mechanical keyboards which normally go for premium prices.
One of the best is the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard, which is on sale now for only $144.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon. This is a full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard with low profile GL clicky key switches, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, and advanced LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth support.
We reviewed the TKL version, which was given a near-perfect four-and-a-half-star rating thanks to its amazing tactile feedback and typing experience, top-notch gaming performance, impressive wireless multi-device connectivity, and great battery life. So take advantage of this 42% off deal while it lasts.
Today's best Logitech G915 Lightspeed gaming keyboard deal
This full-sized wireless gaming keyboard is perfect for more serious gamers due to its amazing tactile feedback and typing experience, top-notch gaming performance, impressive wireless multi-device connectivity, and great battery life. And now it's 42% off.
