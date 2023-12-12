Amazon's eero WiFi router system deal can expand your WiFi connectivity in time for the holidays

If you have trouble with your WiFi signal in parts of your residence or you know someone who does, I might have just the product for you - and at a fantastic price. You can now get Amazon's eero mesh WiFi system for $126.99, down from $169.99.

This is a router replacement system that expands the area over which you can receive a strong WiFi signal, and in this deal, you get a three in a pack. There is also the option to get a single eero mesh WiFi system for $44.99 (down from $69.99).

The three-pack can provide up to 4,500 square feet of WiFi coverage that's fast and reliable, and works with most major internet service providers. It also has the capacity to connect to Alexa devices (which makes sense as both are Amazon devices!), allowing for easier management of your WiFi connection.

Amazon has also made an eero app to guide you through a swift and straightforward setup, and designed the eero to optimize WiFi performance for all kinds of activities throughout your whole home. One of the ways the eero does this is with TrueMesh technology which helps intelligently route your internet traffic, reducing network downtime.

The eero also gets automatic updates to keep your WiFi's security up to date and improve its performance overall. You can also opt-in for additional online security and network management features via subscription.

Today's best Amazon eero mesh WiFi router drive Christmas deal

Amazon eero mesh WiFi router: $169.99 $126.99 at Amazon

