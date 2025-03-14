Hurry: Get up to a whopping 50% off select Corsair Gaming Peripherals

Gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts listen up. If you're looking for the best computing and gaming gear then you'll love this latest deal from Corsair. Until the end of March you can save up to 50% with every peripheral purchase. After purchasing, all you'll need to do is decide what to do with all the money you saved.

Corsair is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear including gaming mice, headsets, and keyboards. We're specifically amazed at the discounts you can get on the M75 Air gaming Mouse and the Virtuoso RGB wireless Headset. Check those deals out below.

This incredible 50% off deal doesn't last for long though so don't delay before buying. If you'd like to explore other deals on offer then check out our regularly updated Corsair coupon codes page.

Corsair: Save up to 50% with every peripheral purchase



Now is the time to upgrade your gaming gear or buy that long sought after peripheral. With deals on headsets, mice, and keyboards, you could overhaul your whole gaming setup for less.

Corsair products with major discounts

50% off Corsair K60 PRO TKL Gaming Keyboard: was $99.99 now $49.99 The K60 PRO TKL RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers compact style and high performance, with CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches and a durable brushed aluminum frame. Promo available all of March.

Why we love Corsair

We love Corsair not only for the high-performing products but also because of their excellent customer service. With Corsair XP Care, customers can extend the warranty up to five years for any product. The scheme also includes quicker replacement, with brand-new devices sent in 2 - 3 business days, and all returns and shipping costs covered.

The Corsair returns policy is also very generous with customers able to return items within 60 days of receiving them if they are unhappy. Returns are free, and customer service will provide a pre-paid returns label if you get in touch.

Corsair's customer service department is always on hand if you have any problems. You can call them at +1 844-426-7724 and there is also a Customer Support Portal available through their website, which offers online support. Finally, you can find the brand on social media. XP Care customers also have exclusive 24/7 customer support which can be accessed through their account.