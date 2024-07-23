Google's Find My Device network dealt another blow as Eufy delays its AirTag rivals

When Google launched its rebooted Find My Device back in April, several companies announced new Bluetooth trackers that’ll operate on the network. There was a decent amount of hype surrounding these gadgets, as the tech giant’s service was reportedly powerful enough to track lost objects from anywhere in the world.

However, here we are, three months later, and Google's Find My Device has hit a few snags.

First, Eufy, one of the brands committed support to the network, has quietly delayed the release of their Bluetooth trackers. The company updated a blog post from April with a line stating the SmartTrack Link for Android and SmartTrack Card for Android are set to launch sometime in late 2024.

9To5Google points out the gadgets were originally going to be released June 2024, but that detail has, unsurprisingly, been removed from the post. The vagueness of the new date admittedly doesn’t inspire much confidence in us.

Eufy tells readers that “more details on both devices are available” on their website. However, when we looked, there was nothing there apart from product listings for the iOS versions of the two SmartTrack models.

This could be a hint from Eufy stating the Android devices won’t be radically different from their iOS counterparts. The accompanying image even shows off an identical design.

In addition to the missing trackers, the performance of the network has been called into question. Reddit user chiselpow recently pitted a Find My Device tracker from Pebblebee against an Apple AirTag to see how well the two can transmit their location. Although the results were far from conclusive or scientific, they were interesting nonetheless.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They revealed the AirTag was better at continuously updating its location over a long distance while the Find My Device tracker didn't. The latter took much longer to update. Another oddity was discovered in the service’s software, potentially worsening the network’s efficacy.

9To5Google recently discovered that Find My Device’s default setting will only allow it to work “in high-traffic areas only.” This means “multiple Android devices” must detect a lost object “before its location is shared” with you. That could explain why chiselpow couldn’t find their Pebblebee tag: there weren’t any other Android smartphones near the tracker.

Google defends its decision to make the high-traffic option the default as it makes “unwanted tracking to a private location, like your home, more difficult.” Users can change the security level to operate in all areas via the Find My Device settings if they prefer more robust protection.

For those interested in Bluetooth trackers on Android, Pebblebee’s Clip is a solid option. If you don’t mind waiting a bit, Motorola is set to launch its Moto Tag next month.

You will need a smartphone to get the most out of them, so be sure to check out TechRadar’s list of the best Android phones for 2024.