Good luck trying to beat this cheap RTX 4060 gaming PC for under $800

Right now, we're quickly building up to the annual Black Friday event, and several retailers are already dropping promising deals. Newegg is no exception today, and I've just spotted a ridiculously low price on an RTX 4060 gaming PC.
The retailer has this AOACE Gaming PC Desktop for just $779.99 (it was $1,599) - by my reckoning, one of the cheapest listings I've seen to carry not just the RTX 4060 graphics card but also 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
For the cash, these are great specs, although it's worth noting that this AOACE does only feature a 12th gen Core i5 processor and the RAM is the older DDR4 type. These aren't deal breakers, of course, but you're skipping out on the latest specs here to secure a low price and a great graphics card.
Even with a 12th-gen Core i5, this machine will be capable of great performance at 1080p resolution and, depending on the game, 1440p, too. By my reckoning, I doubt this one will go any lower during November's Black Friday deals event, but note that the deal is set to expire in around 14 hours as of writing, so don't hesitate if you're interested.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better value gaming PC deal in the run-up to Black Friday than this AOACE at Newegg. Not only is this one of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming PCs that I've ever seen, but it also comes with a 1TB SSD and a whopping 32GB of RAM. Sure, it's older DDR4 RAM, and the chipset is also last-gen, but this is one superb option if you're looking for a bang-for-the-buck mid-range machine.
A couple of other great choices at Newegg today include the Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC for $749 (was $1,199) and the ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC for $849.99 (was $999.99). The AOACE listing above is my favorite, but these alternate deals could be great if you're looking for something a little cheaper in the case of the former or something with a slightly more premium-looking case with the latter.
