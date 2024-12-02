Cyber Monday has given me another excuse to gush over the Asus ROG Ally... so I will: it's now cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED at Best Buy

While we've awaited updates on the rumored successors to the Steam Deck OLED, Asus' ROG Ally X, and the Lenovo Legion Go, Black Friday sales have been quite generous to handheld gaming PC lovers. Now that Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday is here to take the reins on enticing deals across the board, and this is one you shouldn't miss.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is now available at Best Buy in the US for just $499.99 (was $649.99). Meanwhile, UK shoppers can also enjoy a hefty discount, with the same model down to £399 (was £499) at Amazon.

If you already own the ROG Ally Z1 or Z1 Extreme, you can trade it in for the Asus ROG Ally X which is currently on sale available at Best Buy for $699.99 (was $799.99), and save up to $230 (depending on your device's condition and functionality).

Both options here are fantastic for ROG Ally pursuers and owners, as both models provide similar performance using the same Z1 Extreme APU, with the only major difference being the 80WHr battery on the Ally X. The clock is ticking fast on this one, so it's time to act.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme deal in the US

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is a powerful handheld gaming PC capable of high frame rates in-game - it has a 1080p 120Hz display with VRR (variable refresh rate) and stands above Valve's Steam Deck in terms of gaming performance.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally X deal in the US

Asus ROG Ally X: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Improving upon the base Z1 Extreme's battery, the Asus ROG Ally X is a worthy upgrade. With an 80WHr battery, you can now game without worrying about your device's battery draining quickly. If you trade in your current ROG Ally Z1 or Z1 Extreme, you can save up to $230 on top of the current sale price.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal in the UK

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was £499.99 now £399 at Amazon Asus' ROG Ally Z1 Extreme provides a great balance within all regions of a handheld gaming PC, with incredible speakers, a 1080p 120Hz VRR screen (unlike the Lenovo Legion Go), and great performance thanks to AMD's processor.

Personally, I only ever use my ROG Ally when I'm at home and prefer gaming on the couch without using my monitor or TV. This means I can leave the device plugged in and charging while it's being used - except for the upgraded 24GB of RAM on the Ally X, you'll be getting the same level of performance with the base Z1 Extreme chip.

With that in mind, the Z1 Extreme model of the regular ROG Ally is easy to recommend, especially at the $499.99 sale price, making it the cheaper option over a Steam Deck OLED (with better performance in games than Valve's handheld, too).

On the other hand, if you intend on traveling with your handheld gaming PC, I'd absolutely recommend the upgrade to the Asus ROG Ally X, as the 80WHr battery will work wonders at extending your playtime.

