The new Razer Blade 18 just went on sale, but only those with deep pockets will be able to swing this one

The new Razer Blade 18, first announced at CES 2024, is now on sale for gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators with enough bank to afford its premium pricing.

Available now starting at $3,099.99/£3,199.99/AU$5,999, all configurations come with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, currently the fastest mobile processor in the world, and the starting configuration comes with an RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB storage, and an 18-inch QHD+ 300Hz mini-LED display.

Upgrade options include the world's first 18-inch 4K 200Hz display, up to an RTX 4090 GPU (175W), 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB storage. You can also opt for the Mercury silver colorway, rather than the standard black, but both chassis are machined from anodized aluminum.

The laptop also comes with Thunderbolt 5 support, something that will be of interest to content creators who might need to export massive video or multimedia files.

You can go to Razer.com now to see the different configuration options for yourself, most likely followed by a stream of tears as you watch the price soar to incredible heights.

We peasants need not apply

As gaming and creator laptops go, the new Blade 18 is about as expensive as you can get right now. We haven't tested the Blade 18 for ourselves yet, so we can't tell you if the performance and experience of the Blade 18 justifies the price, but we can say that this laptop is reserved for a fairly elite few.

The starting configuration, particularly the RTX 4070 and 1TB storage, can be found with other laptops for much cheaper than you're paying for here, even though the Core i9-14900HX will certainly make any laptop equipped with one a more premium purchase regardless of any other spec.

That said, for $3,100/£3,200/AU$6,000, you can get a lot of laptop with some very high-end components. The Razer Blade 18 will only make sense for those who need everything the Blade 18 offers and that you can't easily get anywhere else – or if you could, you'd end up paying about the same amount anyway.

Regardless, this is definitely going to be a top contender for the best gaming laptop of 2024 just from the specs alone. We'll want to review this one as soon as possible, so stay tuned for more on the latest Blade to go on sale.