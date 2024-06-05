The latest ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has a massive $300 price cut at Best Buy

Some of the best ASUS gaming laptops are now reduced in price, including the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024), which is on sale at Best Buy for $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99). This $300 reduction brings it to its lowest-ever price and represents incredible value for money.

As far as gaming laptops go, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is very impressive indeed. With excellent performance and one of the best battery lives around, this laptop will enable you to play the most demanding of games for longer than ever before. The thin and light body makes it pleasingly portable, a rarity for gaming laptops.

Today's best ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The latest gaming laptop from ASUS is super-portable and incredibly powerful. The 14" OLED 3K 120Hz display is small but has an admirable refresh rate, so it is perfect for gaming. The high-performance battery will also keep gamers going for longer. $300 off, a nearly 20% discount, represents an amazing deal.

The AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU deliver all the computational power required for the latest games. So, if you're into playing the latest games with ray-tracing technology, then this laptop has everything you'll need. We loved the ASUS Zephyrus G14 when we reviewed it in 2020. ASUS has been leading the gaming laptop charge ever since.

Despite being labeled as a gaming laptop, the Zephyrus G14 is more than capable in other ways, including content creation and productivity. Photo and video editors will appreciate the performance levels and will never be left without the hardware to bring their creations to fruition.

