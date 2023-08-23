Quick! Best Buy is clearing out this MSI Cyborg - the cheapest gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 ever

What is it? This MSI Cyborg is the cheapest gaming laptop we've ever seen to feature the relatively new RTX 4050 graphics card - a powerful component that's perfect if you're a gamer on a budget. While not super high-end, you get fantastic bang for your buck from this machine and enough performance to play most recent games smoothly at high settings.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Boom - here we go folks. This is the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've ever seen to feature a new RTX 4050 graphics card. At the original sales price of $799, this MSI Cyborg was already a bargain but this whopping $300 price cut makes it even better. Alongside that speedy RTX 4050, you also get a respectable 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

What makes it special? While there have been gaming laptop deals featuring RTX 4050 graphics cards before, they usually don't retail for under $900 due to how recent this component is. We've spotted this MSI Cyborg for $799 on one brief occasion recently but today's price is obviously much lower.

What else should we know? This MSI Cyborg also features an Intel Core i5-12650H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are all very respectable specs for a budget gaming laptop. Again, they aren't super high-end, but these components will work great with the RTX 4050 for 1080p gaming - plus give plenty of power and storage for day-to-day usage too.

Any cons? The 144Hz refresh rate display on this MSI Cyborg is great for smooth gameplay but it's likely not the brightest or best-looking screen on the market. Again, this is in accordance with most budget gaming laptops that you'll find at this price point. Also, don't expect amazing battery life from gaming laptops - they're designed around performance rather than productivity on the go.

What have others said about it? Our sister site TomsGuide reviewed a similar configuration, stating "After extensive hands-on testing, I’m impressed by what it offers. The Cyborg 15 doesn’t have the most vivid display and it’s bulkier than I prefer, but considering its impressive gaming performance for under a grand, it’s hard to complain. This is one of the best gaming laptops for those on a budget. "

What about after sales? This product is sold directly from Best Buy so you're fully covered under warranty and there's also free shipping and a 15-day return period. Note that Best Buy also offers a trade-in program and financing options, should you want to explore further ways to save. While you're here, we'd also recommend our Best Buy discount codes page.

Anything else? We're coming up to the yearly Labor Day sales now - an event that could feature plenty of Labor Day laptop sales specifically. That said, we don't expect there will be an RTX 4050 gaming laptop deal cheaper than this MSI Cyborg since its price at Best Buy today beats the previous record-low by a whole $100.

