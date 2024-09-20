HP's RTX 4090-equipped Omen 17 is at the lowest price I’ve seen, and a steal for AU$3,360

I am constantly on the prowl for Australian laptop deals, and it’s rare to see a RTX 4090 model under AU$4,000 – so this deal on an HP Omen that gets you one (alongside other top-shelf specs) for just AU$3,360 is unmissable if you’re in the market for a powerful gaming portable.

HP has already discounted the RTX 4090 variant of Omen 17 from the AU$6,499 RRP down to AU$4,199, but you can now save an extra 20% at HP’s official eBay store, making this deal 48% off overall. To get the extra discount you need to apply code SAVE20HP at the checkout, which gives a final price of AU$3,359.20. That’s crazy cheap for a mighty 17.3-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9-13900HX, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, all working together to support the powerful 16GB RTX 4090 GPU.

Last time HP gave an extra discount on eBay, this same Omen 17 was AU$3,619.20, and the very cheapest I have seen before today is AU$3,599.20. HP has now listed the Omen 17 as on clearance, so I suspect it will be sold out by the time any Black Friday discounts are available. Especially since HP has recently released a new AMD version of the Omen 17 overseas, which should be reaching Australia very soon. The SAVE20HP code is valid from today (September 20) but is only available for a limited period, with no end date given, so if you want this deal we’d jump on it quicksmart.

Now you might be thinking, what if I don't have AU$3,379.20 to drop on a new gaming laptop? Well, using the same code, you could get the RTX 4070 Omen 17 for AU$2,351.20, or go a touch smaller and nab the RTX 4060 Omen 16 for AU$1919.20.

The even better news is that the SAVE20HP code works across the entire range at the HP eBay store. There’s very affordable gaming laptop deals, like AU$1,119.20 for an RTX 4050 Victus 15, or you can score a HP Chromebook for as little as AU$368.80. There’s also bargains on accessories such as mice, keyboards, headsets, monitors and more – so take a look and see what piques your interest.

