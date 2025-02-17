Handheld gaming PCs will always be my favorite, but I can't ignore these Presidents' Day offers on Dell's Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop

If there's ever a choice between a gaming laptop or a handheld gaming PC, I'm picking the latter - that's not to say that gaming laptops aren't capable of providing fantastic gaming experiences, but taking a smaller and more compact gaming device with me anywhere I want is far more appealing. Well - at least, that was how I felt before I saw these Presidents' Day offers for an absolute powerhouse gaming laptop from Dell.

The Alienware X16 R2 RTX 4080 gaming laptop is now on sale on Amazon for $2,499.99 (was $3,099.99), and its slightly weaker variant using the RTX 4070 is now available on Amazon for $1,799.99 (was 2,399.99).

Both gaming laptops utilize Intel's Core Ultra Processors, providing the ideal level of processing power for great gaming experiences - I usually wouldn't recommend gaming laptops when you could easily aim for an Asus ROG Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go for a more portable experience, but the performance you'll have at your disposal at those prices can't be ignored. If anything, a savvy PC gamer might want both - these Alienware laptops are easily powerful enough to serve as desktop replacement systems, meaning portability isn't an issue if you've got a handheld to take with you on the go.

Dell Alienware X16 R2 RTX 4080: was $3,099.99 now $2,499.99 at Amazon The Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop, powered by Nvidia's RTX 4080 and Intel's Core Ultra 9-185H processor, is the gateway to high-level performance in multiple games at its 1600p resolution. With access to technologies like DLSS 4 using Frame Generation, expect greater performance results across the board, especially in CPU-bound titles.

Dell Alienware X16 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,399.99 now $1,799.99 at Amazon Using Nvidia's RTX 4070 and Intel's Core Ultra 7-155H, the Alienware X16 R2 covers all of your gaming needs providing you with the hardware necessary for great performance. It may not be quite as powerful as its RTX 4080 counterpart, but it gets the job done admirably using Team Green's new DLSS 4 upscaling technology.

Now, let me get one thing straight, handheld gaming PCs are still my favorite, and gaming laptops aren't going to change that no matter how much more powerful they become. Despite this, an RTX 4000 series gaming laptop for as little as $1,799.99 is worth considering if you ask me - there are now new handheld gaming PCs that are stepping above the $900 price region, utilizing ridiculous 11-inch screen sizes like the Acer Nitro Blaze 11, so at that point why not consider a gaming laptop instead? At the end of the day, a high-end laptop is always going to beat a handheld in terms of performance.

Plus, access to performance-boosted features like DLSS 4 with Frame Generation is a genuine game changer, especially with some recent poorly optimized titles - it's also worth noting that even if RTX 5000 series gaming laptops become available, there's evidently a limited supply on Nvidia's side and ongoing issues with scalping (can't say I'm surprised about that one).

The main appeal (at least for me) with handheld gaming PCs, is the ease of use without the need of carrying a big rucksack for a gaming laptop. In the case that this isn't much of a dealbreaker for you and you're willing to spend some extra cash, a purchase between either the RTX 4080 or 4070 X16 R2 models is one I don't think you'll regret.