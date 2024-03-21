Better than Amazon: Best Buy's gaming laptop deals start at just $699 today

Looking for a gaming laptop? You may be eying the Amazon Big Spring Sale as a potential option, but let me tell you upfront - today's best deals are actually at Best Buy.

Don't get me wrong - Amazon's deals on gaming laptops today are OK, but they don't quite match the competition when it comes to outright value, in my opinion.

For example, you can get this decently specced-out Acer Nitro 5 for just $699 (was $949) at Best Buy today - a great option if you're strictly on a budget. By comparison, the cheapest gaming laptop in the Amazon Spring Sale is the Asus Strix G15 for $749 (was $949.99), which features a slightly weaker graphics card and only 8GB of RAM in contrast to the Acer's 16GB.

Higher-end options are stronger at Best Buy today, too - take this MSI Cyborg for $849.99 (was $1,099) or this MSI Crosshair for $1,199 (was $1,399). Both these machines have been slightly cheaper in the past - most notably over Black Friday and Presidents' Day - but they're still some of the lowest-priced gaming laptops to feature an RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 graphics card, respectively. They're both great choices when you consider the cheapest equivalent machine at Amazon costs $1,149 right now.

You can check out more details on these deals just down below or over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page for even more options.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6540566&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-nitro-5-15-6-gaming-laptop-fhd-intel-12th-gen-core-i5-nvidia-geforce-rtx3050-ti-16gb-ddr4-512gb-pcie-ssd-black%2F6540566.p%3FskuId%3D6540566&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $949 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics card: RTX 3050 Ti

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This Acer Nitro 5 is an older machine now but it ticks all the boxes if you're really on a budget. For just shy of $700 you'll get yourself a respectable RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which is a great starting point for 1080p gaming. Is it a high-end machine? No, but this one is a decent budget option if you're willing to tweak those graphical settings down a little.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6532164&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-cyborg-15-6-144hz-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-with-8gb-ram-and-512gb-ssd-black%2F6532164.p%3FskuId%3D6532164&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099 now $849.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB One of the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals you'll find anywhere is this MSI Cyborg at Amazon. Not only are you paying a superb price here for a machine with this speedy mid-range graphics card but this MSI also features a respectable Intel Core i7 chipset too. For under $900, you're getting a decent amount of power here and more than enough to max-out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolutions. Note, however, that this one was $100 cheaper on one rare occasion on Presidents' Day.

MSI Crosshair 16-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537000&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-crosshair-16-144hz-gaming-laptop-intel-13th-gen-core-i7-with-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-1tb-ssd-black%2F6537000.p%3FskuId%3D6537000&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,399.99 now $1,149 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB SSD It's not exactly a cheap gaming laptop deal but this MSI Crosshair 16 is very competitively priced for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Even though the display is 1080p, this machine should be able to run most games well enough at 1440p on an external monitor. While we've seen this one go for $50 cheaper over Black Friday last year today's price at Best Buy is still fantastic.

