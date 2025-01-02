An RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $849? This deal at Best Buy is a New Year bargain

If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop that doesn't break the bank, you definitely don't want to miss this HP Victus 16 at Best Buy for just $849 (was $1,399).

While this isn't the cheapest gaming laptop on the market right now, it's just about the cheapest you'll find anywhere to carry a beefy RTX 4070 graphics card. That alone is a rare component to see for this far under $1,000, but you're also getting a respectable AMD Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of DDR5 RAM to back it up, meaning this machine isn't just about the graphics card alone.

With specs like these, you'll have no issues playing any of the latest games on the market - even at higher graphical settings. The RTX 4070 is tailor-made to play games at 1440p, so it shouldn't sweat with this machine's 16-inch 144Hz 1080p display.

Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop at Best Buy

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $849.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB It's not every day you see a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card for under $1,000 - let alone $900 like this heavily discounted HP Victus at Best Buy. With a massive $550 off, this deal is an absolute steal if you're looking for a laptop that can handle all the latest titles without breaking the bank. Not only do you get a great graphics card here, but 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset means that there aren't any glaring upgrades needed to get great performance right out the box here.

If there's one weakness with this particular machine, it's that the Victus isn't meant to be one of HP's higher-end models - despite the incredible specs on offer here.

That means you shouldn't expect the lightest or slimmest body, and this machine's display also won't be a match for the really slick OLED displays that are becoming more commonplace on premium laptops. As a 300 nits IPS panel, it will still perform fine. Just know that it's not the brightest display on the market right now.

We covered a more entry-level configuration of this machine with our HP Victus 16 review, so I'd recommend heading on over there if you want a more detailed look.

Check out more of this week's best gaming laptop deals for even cheaper options.