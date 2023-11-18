Looking for the perfect gaming laptop for Black Friday? Try a Chromebook

This generation hasn't been kind to gamers in terms of cost, with the average gaming laptop well over $1,000 unless you can catch a bargain during this year's Black Friday deals that lower the price enough to be a more affordable portable machine. However, the problem with this approach is that you'll usually have access to laptops with older-gen specs. Good luck if you want 4000-series GPUs in a laptop for less than $1,000.

But if you really want to save on a gaming laptop while playing the best PC games, there's a great way to have your cake and eat it, too. And that's gaming Chromebooks. For years, Google has been pushing Chromebooks for gaming, with even a recent campaign promoting such along with the Cyberpunk 2077 studio and Nvidia's GeForce Now service.

There are now Chromebooks that specialize in gaming, like the first one, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. After that, the Chromebook Plus line of laptops, like the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, which standardizes specs for all Chromebooks moving forward to ensure they can handle gaming.

Going back to Nvidia, that's the other half of this. By combining a gaming Chromebook with the GeForce Now service, as long as you have a solid internet connection, a Chromebook with a 1080p well-sized display, and the minimum spec requirements for Chromebook Plus, you'll have a machine that can stream games like Baldur's Gate 3 at 60fps.

If this sounds like the perfect solution to your expensive gaming laptop woes, then check out some of the best Chromebook deals for the best Chromebooks out there.

Black Friday Chromebook deals

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $439.99 now $399.99 on Amazon

At just under $500, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. And thanks to its great display and solid specs, it's perfect for streaming games.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): was $699.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Acer is always at the top of the list when trying to find the best Chromebook. Without a doubt, the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers almost the perfect balance of cost and performance, making it the perfect Chromebook for gaming.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: was $699.99 now $589.99 on Amazon

Another excellent Chromebook made for gaming, with some great specs including a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage.

