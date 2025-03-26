The best digital photo frame I’ve ever reviewed has had a massive discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

Big picture: it's a huge bargain

An image of the Netgear Meural Canvas II with a cubist painting of a fox on it, accompanied by a badge reading &#039;Big savings&#039;.
(Image credit: Future / Netgear Meural Canvas II)

It's here. The Amazon Spring Sale is officially underway. But of all the exciting deals and discounts we're seeing, there's one that's piqued my interest more than any other.

That's because you can get the Netgear Meural Canvas II at Amazon for £599.99 (was £799.99) – which is a huge deal for a truly massive 27-inch digital photo frame. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see today’s best Netgear Meural Canvas II deals where you are.)

This is an exciting deal in my book for a couple of reasons. Firstly, while this isn't the lowest price the Meural Canvas II has ever been, £200 off is still a major discount. It's only been lower once before, in December 2023, when it was briefly down to £469.80. However, my one real hesitation when I first reviewed this frame was its high cost – this deal has utterly obliterated that one reservation I had.

Netgear Meural Canvas II
Netgear Meural Canvas II: was £799.99 now £599.99 at Amazon

If you pick up this deal, you're not just getting a huge saving. You're getting an enormous 27-inch digital photo frame that shows your snaps off in crisp, high-resolution detail. Colors appear bright and vibrant, without looking at all unnatural. And its art marketplace allows you to download all kinds of professional artwork to show off in your home to boot.

I spent multiple weeks testing this digital photo frame for my Netgear Meural Canvas II review, and I was genuinely impressed with its capabilities. Not only did it wow me with its crisp images and rich yet faithful color production, but thanks to its bright display and anti-glare glass, it remained visible in even sun-drenched rooms.

On top of that, its user interface definitely makes it one of the best digital photo frames out there. Gesture control means you can swipe through images and get info on pictures without having to get grubby fingerprints all over it. Its app makes it easy to transfer photos, as well as offering up access to buy a wide array of artworks from professional artists. My only real reservation was that undeniably high price, which is made much less painful by this £200 discount.

But if you're based in the US, you shouldn't feel left out – the Netgear Meural Canvas II has had a significantly reduced price there for some time. It's been available at Amazon US for $499.99 (was $699.99) pretty consistently since June 2024, so make sure you check it out if you want to grab a similar bargain.

Want a great camera to take some snaps for your new frame? Then check out our guide to the best camera deals available. Alternatively, if you've got your eye on some other smart tech during the Amazon Spring Sale, make sure you check out our smart home deals hub for the latest discounts.

Josh Russell
Josh Russell
Reviews Editor

Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee. 

