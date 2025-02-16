The Nikon Z8 is now so cheap in this Presidents' Day deal, that you could get two for the price of one Sony A1 II

As a Nikon Z6 II owner, the camera upgrade that I've had my eye on is for Nikon's flagship Z8. The superb hybrid mirrorless camera shoots 45MP stills and 8K video, and was already aggressively priced, but in this Presidents' Day deal it's a steal for pros.

The Nikon Z8 can be had for $3,396.95 at Adorama (was $3,996.95) and it's bundled with an XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 Monolight at no extra cost. There are also pricier bundles available, one with Nikon's FTZ adaptor for its Nikon Z to Nikon F mount ($650 off), and another with the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens ($800 off).

What struck me about this deal is how it brings the cost of a Nikon Z8 to roughly half that of the Sony A1 II, Sony's best-ever mirrorless camera. There are plenty of similarities between Nikon's and Sony's flagships, which only shines the spotlight on how disproportionately Sony has priced the A1 II, or how aggressively Nikon has priced the Z8. The problem I have is that my bank balance could be about to take a big hit.

The best Nikon Z8 Presidents' Day deal

The Nikon Z8 is effectively a baby Z9, offering virtually all the features in a much smaller (and cheaper) body. The Z9 has bigger body with vertical grip, better battery life and video record times, but otherwise it feels like the Z8 is the better option for most pros, especially considering the Z9 costs around 35% more.

For me, the Nikon Z8 is Nikon's best-ever camera, and it was already aggressively priced at around $4,000 to the Canon EOS R5 Mark II's $4,500 price tag, and more so the Sony A1 II at $6,500. And with the huge Adorama price cut for Presidents' Day, the Z8 is the best value professional mirrorless camera available today.

In addition to its photo and video-making skills, the Z8 boasts supreme build quality and handling especially for pros – trust me I'm one of those people in the Nikon ecosystem – plus an enviable choice of Z-mount lenses, including the latest, pricey Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S pro lens.

