The Nikon Z8 is now so cheap in this Presidents' Day deal, that you could get two for the price of one Sony A1 II
Discounts start at a massive $600
As a Nikon Z6 II owner, the camera upgrade that I've had my eye on is for Nikon's flagship Z8. The superb hybrid mirrorless camera shoots 45MP stills and 8K video, and was already aggressively priced, but in this Presidents' Day deal it's a steal for pros.
The Nikon Z8 can be had for $3,396.95 at Adorama (was $3,996.95) and it's bundled with an XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 Monolight at no extra cost. There are also pricier bundles available, one with Nikon's FTZ adaptor for its Nikon Z to Nikon F mount ($650 off), and another with the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens ($800 off).
What struck me about this deal is how it brings the cost of a Nikon Z8 to roughly half that of the Sony A1 II, Sony's best-ever mirrorless camera. There are plenty of similarities between Nikon's and Sony's flagships, which only shines the spotlight on how disproportionately Sony has priced the A1 II, or how aggressively Nikon has priced the Z8. The problem I have is that my bank balance could be about to take a big hit.
The best Nikon Z8 Presidents' Day deal
Save $600 and more: I rate the Nikon Z8 is the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - despite the presence of the excellent Canon EOS R5 Mark II and Sony A1 II, both much pricier rivals. It boasts a 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video with no rolling shutter effect, plus 20fps burst shooting – this true baby Z9 hybrid that scored a full five stars out of five in our Z8 review. It's now available for $3,396.95 at Adorama – a very reasonable price even if the Z8 was briefly available at Walmart for around $100 less during Black Friday 2024. Today, it's the best value mirrorless hybrid for pros.
Price check: $3,399.99 at Best Buy
The Nikon Z8 is effectively a baby Z9, offering virtually all the features in a much smaller (and cheaper) body. The Z9 has bigger body with vertical grip, better battery life and video record times, but otherwise it feels like the Z8 is the better option for most pros, especially considering the Z9 costs around 35% more.
For me, the Nikon Z8 is Nikon's best-ever camera, and it was already aggressively priced at around $4,000 to the Canon EOS R5 Mark II's $4,500 price tag, and more so the Sony A1 II at $6,500. And with the huge Adorama price cut for Presidents' Day, the Z8 is the best value professional mirrorless camera available today.
In addition to its photo and video-making skills, the Z8 boasts supreme build quality and handling especially for pros – trust me I'm one of those people in the Nikon ecosystem – plus an enviable choice of Z-mount lenses, including the latest, pricey Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S pro lens.
More of today's best Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: TVs, robot vacs & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 35% off mattresses
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off mattresses + free accessories
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $299 + free shipping
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: organization, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Mattress Firm: Queens from $149.99
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Purple: up to $600 off mattresses
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, gifts, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
- Wayfair: deals on furniture, decor, rugs & outdoor
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
OM System OM-3 vs OM System OM-5: is the OM-3 really worth upgrading for?
Leica could launch a controversial M-series camera this year with a new kind of viewfinder – it sounds like function over soul