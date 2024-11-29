As always, Black Friday Fujifilm camera deals suck, but here's the best there is

You ain't getting a Fujifilm on the cheap, so what exactly is on sale?

Fujifilm's camera department is enjoying a fine moment in its history, with demand for trending cameras like the X100VI exceeding supply. It should come as no surprise, then, that price cuts for its retro cameras are slim pickings. But fear not, for if you've got your heart set on a Fujifilm, I've put together the few deals that are out there below.

One of those models is the X-T5. It's the camera that the X100VI actually inherited a lot of its tech from, including 40MP photos and Fujifilm's Film Simulations, and it's $1,599 at Adorama (was $1,699) in the US, while there's a healthier discount in the UK, where the X-T5 is £1,399 at Wex (was £1,699). A bonus with the X-T5 is that you can swap out lenses for different scenarios, whereas the X100VI has a fixed lens.

If you're not fully set on a Fujifilm camera and hoping instead for better buys, I've put together the very best Black Friday camera deals 2024, which includes incredible record low prices for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and more. If you simply want to shop around the very best deals in the sales, head over to our Black Friday deals page, which features a live hub with the latest deals as they break.

The X-T5 debuted Fujifilm's APS-C 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, and also shoots super sharp 6K video. It also packs the retro charm, with exposure dials on its top plate and faux leather finish. It's an excellent all-rounder for photographers and remains one of Fujifilm's best-ever cameras two years after its release.

The X-T5 debuted Fujifilm's APS-C 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, and also shoots super sharp 6K video. It also packs the retro charm, with exposure dials on its top plate and faux leather finish. It's an excellent all-rounder for photographers and remains one of Fujifilm's best-ever cameras two years after its release.

Launched about six months ago, the X-T50 sits below the X-T5 as a model for beginners, but it packs many of the pricier model's features including that 40MP sensor, plus it has a dedicated Film Simulation dial so you can quickly swap out your color profiles for different looks, including your own custom 'recipes'. With those better features the X-T50 came in at a higher price point than the X-T30 II, which remains on sale, but now it has come down a little in price with this deal at WEX.

You can get the X-T50 with 15-45mm lens for £1,249 from Argos (was £1,399).

