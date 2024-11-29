As always, Black Friday Fujifilm camera deals suck, but here's the best there is
You ain't getting a Fujifilm on the cheap, so what exactly is on sale?
Fujifilm's camera department is enjoying a fine moment in its history, with demand for trending cameras like the X100VI exceeding supply. It should come as no surprise, then, that price cuts for its retro cameras are slim pickings. But fear not, for if you've got your heart set on a Fujifilm, I've put together the few deals that are out there below.
One of those models is the X-T5. It's the camera that the X100VI actually inherited a lot of its tech from, including 40MP photos and Fujifilm's Film Simulations, and it's $1,599 at Adorama (was $1,699) in the US, while there's a healthier discount in the UK, where the X-T5 is £1,399 at Wex (was £1,699). A bonus with the X-T5 is that you can swap out lenses for different scenarios, whereas the X100VI has a fixed lens.
If you're not fully set on a Fujifilm camera and hoping instead for better buys, I've put together the very best Black Friday camera deals 2024, which includes incredible record low prices for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and more. If you simply want to shop around the very best deals in the sales, head over to our Black Friday deals page, which features a live hub with the latest deals as they break.
Today's best Fujifilm deals (US)
The X-T5 debuted Fujifilm's APS-C 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, and also shoots super sharp 6K video. It also packs the retro charm, with exposure dials on its top plate and faux leather finish. It's an excellent all-rounder for photographers and remains one of Fujifilm's best-ever cameras two years after its release.
Today's best Fujilm deals in the UK
The X-T5 debuted Fujifilm's APS-C 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, and also shoots super sharp 6K video. It also packs the retro charm, with exposure dials on its top plate and faux leather finish. It's an excellent all-rounder for photographers and remains one of Fujifilm's best-ever cameras two years after its release.
Launched about six months ago, the X-T50 sits below the X-T5 as a model for beginners, but it packs many of the pricier model's features including that 40MP sensor, plus it has a dedicated Film Simulation dial so you can quickly swap out your color profiles for different looks, including your own custom 'recipes'. With those better features the X-T50 came in at a higher price point than the X-T30 II, which remains on sale, but now it has come down a little in price with this deal at WEX.
You can get the X-T50 with 15-45mm lens for £1,249 from Argos (was £1,399).
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.