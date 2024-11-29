As always, Black Friday Fujifilm camera deals suck, but here's the best there is

Fujifilm's camera department is enjoying a fine moment in its history, with demand for trending cameras like the X100VI exceeding supply. It should come as no surprise, then, that price cuts for its retro cameras are slim pickings. But fear not, for if you've got your heart set on a Fujifilm, I've put together the few deals that are out there below.

One of those models is the X-T5. It's the camera that the X100VI actually inherited a lot of its tech from, including 40MP photos and Fujifilm's Film Simulations, and it's $1,599 at Adorama (was $1,699) in the US, while there's a healthier discount in the UK, where the X-T5 is £1,399 at Wex (was £1,699). A bonus with the X-T5 is that you can swap out lenses for different scenarios, whereas the X100VI has a fixed lens.

If you're not fully set on a Fujifilm camera and hoping instead for better buys, I've put together the very best Black Friday camera deals 2024, which includes incredible record low prices for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and more. If you simply want to shop around the very best deals in the sales, head over to our Black Friday deals page, which features a live hub with the latest deals as they break.

Today's best Fujifilm deals (US)

Fujifilm X-T5: was $1,699 now $1,599 at Adorama US The X-T5 debuted Fujifilm's APS-C 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, and also shoots super sharp 6K video. It also packs the retro charm, with exposure dials on its top plate and faux leather finish. It's an excellent all-rounder for photographers and remains one of Fujifilm's best-ever cameras two years after its release.

Today's best Fujilm deals in the UK

Fujifilm X-T5: was £1,699 now £1,399 at Wex Photo Video The X-T5 debuted Fujifilm's APS-C 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, and also shoots super sharp 6K video. It also packs the retro charm, with exposure dials on its top plate and faux leather finish. It's an excellent all-rounder for photographers and remains one of Fujifilm's best-ever cameras two years after its release.

