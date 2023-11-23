These 5 instant camera deals will have you snap-happy this Black Friday

Instant cameras can be a lot of fun. You don't even have to be into photography to enjoy playing with one of the best instant cameras. They're great to take to a party or use for creative projects. They're also excellent starting points to get youngsters interested in photography – you could say they're an introduction to film photography... in a rather oblique way.

Instant cameras are typically affordable, even when full price, but November's Black Friday deals make it possible to save some cash that you could potentially put towards picking up some extra film for the model of your choice.

While Fujifilm's Instax cameras are the most common options in Australia, you can also choose a Polaroid or a Kodak-branded alternative. From basic toy models to smarter hybrid options that connect to your smartphone, we've picked five of the best deals on instant cameras available at the moment – perfect timing for snapping up that camera for capturing new Christmas memories or getting one as a gift for a loved one.

Happy snapping!

Instant camera deals this Black Friday

Polaroid Now+ | AU$329 AU$176.64 on Amazon (save AU$152.36) Our four-star Polaroid Now+ review says this point-and-shoot instant camera "injects a whole realm of creative possibilities via its revamped app and creative filters". If that isn't worth taking into consideration when choosing an instant camera, we don't know what is. This offer includes a filter set for the lens and is from Amazon US, so you will need to be patient for it to ship in, but is good value for money. If you'd rather buy local, the next best discount is at Ted's Cameras for AU$280.46.

Kodak Mini Shot 3 | AU$259 AU$144.80 on Amazon (save AU$114.20) This retro-styled instant camera comes with 8 spare film sheets to help you get started. While it doesn't find a place in our best instant camera guide, it's still a good alternative. This camera is capable of printing photos both with and without borders. It'll connect to its smartphone app via Bluetooth where you can get creative before printing.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 | AU$179 AU$135.96 on Amazon (save AU$43.04) Some of Fujifilm's instant cameras look like they're a toy, but then there are others, like this Mini 40, that has a more... well, mature look. With a built-in flash and selfie mirror, automatic exposures and a nice design, this Instax offers a bit more for your money.