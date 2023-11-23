These 5 instant camera deals will have you snap-happy this Black Friday
Instant savings with up to AU$150 on top models
Instant cameras can be a lot of fun. You don't even have to be into photography to enjoy playing with one of the best instant cameras. They're great to take to a party or use for creative projects. They're also excellent starting points to get youngsters interested in photography – you could say they're an introduction to film photography... in a rather oblique way.
Instant cameras are typically affordable, even when full price, but November's Black Friday deals make it possible to save some cash that you could potentially put towards picking up some extra film for the model of your choice.
While Fujifilm's Instax cameras are the most common options in Australia, you can also choose a Polaroid or a Kodak-branded alternative. From basic toy models to smarter hybrid options that connect to your smartphone, we've picked five of the best deals on instant cameras available at the moment – perfect timing for snapping up that camera for capturing new Christmas memories or getting one as a gift for a loved one.
Happy snapping!
Instant camera deals this Black Friday
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 |
AU$119 AU$93 at The Good Guys (save AU$26)
The Instax Mini cameras are all easy-to-use instant cameras, and, the latest, which is the Mini 12, is no exception. Its our pick of the best overall instant camera thanks to its simple interface and its ability to produce lovely prints on film that doesn't cost a lot either. The best price right now seems to be at The Good Guys, available in Blue, White and Purple.
You can head to Amazon as well where the Instax Mini 12 is AU$94.
Polaroid Now+ |
AU$329 AU$176.64 on Amazon (save AU$152.36)
Our four-star Polaroid Now+ review says this point-and-shoot instant camera "injects a whole realm of creative possibilities via its revamped app and creative filters". If that isn't worth taking into consideration when choosing an instant camera, we don't know what is. This offer includes a filter set for the lens and is from Amazon US, so you will need to be patient for it to ship in, but is good value for money.
If you'd rather buy local, the next best discount is at Ted's Cameras for AU$280.46.
Kodak Mini Shot 3 |
AU$259 AU$144.80 on Amazon (save AU$114.20)
This retro-styled instant camera comes with 8 spare film sheets to help you get started. While it doesn't find a place in our best instant camera guide, it's still a good alternative. This camera is capable of printing photos both with and without borders. It'll connect to its smartphone app via Bluetooth where you can get creative before printing.
Fujifilm Instax SQ1 |
AU$199.95 AU$165.75 on Amazon (save AU$34.20)
It's not a huge discount but we can't not list this here as it's part of the Square range of Instax cameras, meaning it produces square prints as opposed to the credit card-sized ones the Mini 12 spews. Available in Chalk White and Terracotta Orange for AU$165.75, while the Glacier Blue and Black colourways are AU$168 and AU$86 respectively.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 |
AU$179 AU$135.96 on Amazon (save AU$43.04)
Some of Fujifilm's instant cameras look like they're a toy, but then there are others, like this Mini 40, that has a more... well, mature look. With a built-in flash and selfie mirror, automatic exposures and a nice design, this Instax offers a bit more for your money.
- Find more exciting savings in our full coverage of the best Black Friday deals in Australia.
Sharmishta is TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor and loves all things photography
