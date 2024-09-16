DJI Air 3S drone edges closer to lift-off with rumored launch date

The ever zealous DJI-leaker @Quadro_News has shared a screenshot provided by @MauroTandoi on X (formerly Twitter) that seemingly shows the rumored DJI Air 3S on DJI's Fly app (see below).

I couldn't find the same product when looking through the app, so perhaps it has since been taken down. However, if the Air 3S did indeed appear on the app, it would seemingly confirm the rumored mid-range consumer drone's existence.

@Quadro_News has also tentatively suggested that the drone, which could supersede the Air 2S and Air 3, will land in stores at some point next month, following DJI's next product which is reportedly going to be the Osmo Action 5 Pro – officially teased last week in DJI's 'A Pro Rises' video on X with a September 19 launch date.

👉DJI Air 3S is getting ready) The guys have found another confirmation... Tentatively October https://t.co/dsWflnmhFRSeptember 14, 2024

Other DJI leakers have suggested the rumored Air 3S' launch date could be even earlier than October, with teaser artwork detailing a September 25 announcement. We can't verify if this is legitimate, and although that date seems unlikely, the Air 3S leaks have been gathering momentum which suggests it might not be long until DJI's next drone is in our hands.

We enjoyed reviewing the DJI Air 3 (above), and the rumored Air 3S could feature an improved main camera. (Image credit: Future)

Mid-range magic?

There has been a steady flow of DJI Air 3S leaks that suggest the mid-range drone will enjoy everything from LiDAR – which would be a first for one of DJI's consumer-level drones and could help improve flight performance, through to a camera upgrade with one of its two cameras supported by a larger 1-inch sensor, which would be an improvement from the twin 1/1.3-inch sensors of the excellent Air 3.

If DJI is indeed building up to announcing an Air 3S, it would mark business as usual for the drone giant despite its looming ban in the US. It would follow up the excellent DJI Neo as a compelling all-rounder drone based on the Air 3 design for those who want a little extra grunt and camera versatility, but who are not put off by the extra requirements and restrictions that a super-250g drone brings – its likely C1 rating in Europe demands the completion of a A2 certificate of competency.

We currently rate the DJI Air 3 as the best all-rounder drone by DJI and in fact by any drone maker. Naturally, word of a successor is met with much excitement by drone fans, especially with the rumored upgrades. However, I'm pouring a little cold water over the rumors and the timeline for now, because they feel like they're based on speculation and I'm not seeing the level of detail in the leaks yet that typically suggests its arrival is imminent.

