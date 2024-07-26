DJI Air 3S leak claims it could have a superpower enabling smoother flights and dynamic shoots

Information on DJI’s upcoming Air 3S has recently appeared on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), with notable leaker Quadro News sharing videos of the drone flying above a city and providing details on the type of camera it may have.

In his latest info drop, the insider posted an up-close photograph of the device’s front, revealing what could be “significant advancements” coming to the Air 3S.

You may first notice that the two camera lenses are inside bulkier housing, with news site DroneXL stating the extra space suggests the drone is coming “equipped with larger image sensors.” This should allow the Air 3S to take better photographs in low-light environments. Above the cameras pointing out are two Omnidirectional Obstacle sensors, allowing the drone to be more aware of its surroundings. The DJI Air 3 has the same feature.

A glass panel is between the sensors, and while it’s unknown exactly what this is, DroneXL believes it is a LiDAR sensor.

High-tech drone

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. This technology is normally used to create three-dimensional models of the ground. Source devices send out pulses of light and use that information to map large areas. Certain smartphones, like the iPhone 13 Pro, have this capability.

DJI has implemented the tech before in commercial products. Their Zenmuse L2 camera supports LiDAR and can scan the local terrain from the sky. However, it costs well over $13,000, so it simply is not meant for the average person.

If the company implements LiDAR into the Air 3S, it would be the first of its consumer-level drones to have this feature. However, the tech may not be used to map local terrains. DroneXL argues that LiDAR could greatly improve flight performance.

According to the publication, “autonomous flying modes could become more reliable… [and the] improved tracking capabilities would” give users a more manageable time capturing “dynamic… footage”. LiDAR, just a few years ago, would’ve been too expensive to introduce to drones, but as things have advanced, the technology has gotten smaller and cheaper to produce. A new era of drone photography may be just over the horizon.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt. There’s still no word on if or when the DJI Air 3S will launch.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's round up of the best DJI drones for 2024.