We've just found you your first 4K drone in this unbeatable Prime Day deal – 20% off the DJI Mini 4K

DJI is the undisputed leader in drones and its cheapest model, the new DJI Mini 4K launched in April this year, has hit a record-low price on Amazon Prime Day. In fact, this is the lowest price for a new DJI drone ever: the DJI Mini 4K is just $239 at Amazon in the US, or £209 at Amazon in the UK.

A similar discount of around 20% can be had for the DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo for both regions: that's $359 (was $449) at Amazon in the US and £319 (was £399) at Amazon in the UK. Believe me, there was no better 4K drone for the money before these deals, and now no other beginner drone has a chance to compete. If you're a beginner looking for a new drone, look no further than this superb deal.

Today's best DJI Mini 4K deals US

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon

DJI's latest entry-level drone builds on the Mini 2 SE by bringing 4K video to the table, whereas the Mini 2 SE only shoots in 2.7K. With this Prime Day deal of 20% off, the new high-resolution drone is cheaper than the older model, and it's hands-down the best 4K drone for the money. This standard combo includes DJI's basic remote controller and a single battery for a 31-minute flight time. If you're looking for your first drone equipped with a camera, the Mini 4K is a great starting point.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

If you catch the drone piloting bug, a single battery can soon feel pretty limiting. That's where a Fly More Combo kit comes in: you get two extra batteries and a charging dock, effectively tripling your potential flight time (from 31 to 93 minutes), plus a carry case. Otherwise, everything else is the same: you get DJI's latest entry-level 4K that's now a record-low price for a DJI drone in this deal and it's hands-down the best 4K drone for the money and our top pick for drone newbies.

Today's best DJI Mini 4K deals UK

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon

DJI's latest entry-level drone builds on the Mini 2 SE by bringing 4K video to the table, whereas the Mini 2 SE only shoots in 2.7K. With this Prime Day deal of 20% off, the new high-resolution drone is cheaper than the older model, and it's hands-down the best 4K drone for the money. This standard combo includes DJI's basic remote controller and a single battery for a 31 minute flight time. If you're looking for your first drone equipped with a camera, the Mini 4K is a great starting point.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was £399 now £319 at Amazon

If you catch the drone piloting bug, a single battery can soon feel pretty limiting. That's where a Fly More Combo kit comes in: you get two extra batteries and a charging dock, effectively tripling your potential flight time (from 31 to 93 minutes), plus a carry case. Otherwise, everything else is the same: you get DJI's latest entry-level 4K that's now a record-low price for a DJI drone in this deal and it's hands-down the best 4K drone for the money and our top pick for drone newbies.

We're still completing our DJI Mini 4K review, but it's a safe bet given it updates the Mini 2 SE with improved 4K video, video bit rates up to 100Mbps, and a 2x digital zoom, but it is otherwise essentially the same excellent beginner drone.

Like the Mini 2 SE, the Mini 4K is a foldable, sub 249g drone currently not requiring an FAA registration or Remote ID in the US, though given it has a camera UK users need to register with the CAA. Its camera packs a 3-axis gimbal supported by electronic image stabilization, while flight features include downward object sensing, Level-5 wind resistance, and up to 10km HD 720p video transmission.

There's flight tutorials for beginners in the DJI Fly App, through which the Mini 4K flight can be controlled, with easy QuickShots moves like Helix, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang quickly elevating the quality of your flight moves and videos.

(Image credit: DJI)

Even with DJI railing against the prospect of a US ban, we recommend the DJI Mini 4K. It was an excellent value before this deal that has come surprisingly early in the product lifecycle and which now makes it an almost impossible task for rivals to compete.

Looking for other drone deals? We've put together all the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals in a handy guide, while for other general deals check out the links below.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK