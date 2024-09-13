DJI teases imminent launch date of its rumored Hero 13 Black rival, the Osmo Action 5 Pro
DJI's rumored flagship action camera will officially be unveiled on September 19
DJI has posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) that showcases some epic action videos and finishes with 'A Pro Rises', alongside a date of the new product's announcement, which is scheduled for September 19, 9AM EST (that's 6AM PT / 2PM BST).
Most DJI rumors are pointing to the new product being the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which according to leaked specs looks like a promising GoPro Hero 13 Black rival for the title of best action camera. With the pro-focused angle of the teaser, those leaks look increasingly credible.
Previous rumors point to a price hike from the Osmo Action 4 for good reasons, such as built-in memory and potentially more that we don't know about yet, which are likely to do with that 'Pro' moniker.
A Pro RisesSeptember 19, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT) pic.twitter.com/KdOGnqBdb8September 12, 2024
Naming one of its action cameras, 'Pro,' would be a first for DJI, and has left many DJI fans excited for what's in store for the next model in the line of the Osmo Action cams.
DJI's official teaser was quickly followed up by a leaked Osmo Action 5 picture from the ever-active DJI-leaker @Quadro_News on X, plus some of the action cam's specs, which appear to confirm it will shoot 40MP stills – a huge leap in resolution from the Osmo Action 4's 10MP stills.
The leak also suggests improved battery life, twin OLED screens, and better stabilization, among other things, although these are just rumors.
👉I wonder @DJIGlobal , will you be the camera of 2024 or will you be displaced by the @insta360 ?#dji #osmoaction5pro pic.twitter.com/i224ZqgtmiSeptember 12, 2024
The action is heating up
After GoPro launched the Hero 13 Black earlier this month, the confirmed launch date of DJI's rumored action camera, plus the successor to the Insta360 Ace Pro, the Ace Pro 2, supposedly being in the pipeline, the action really is heating up, and I'm not referring to cameras overheating.
GoPro surprised us with its HB-series of lenses and filters announced alongside the Hero 13 Black, which takes action cameras on an exciting new path. The rumored Osmo Action 5 Pro looks like it could double down on DJI's class-leading low-light performance and pro-level features, while Insta360 is supposedly taking the AI and high-resolution 8K video route.
That's potentially three flagship action cams vying for top spot, each with its own take on the format. These cameras give decent options for all serious action fans.
We'll be tuning in to September 19's announcement when all is revealed by DJI, and will share more then, so stay tuned.
