DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro leak suggests it'll get a price hike, but for a very good reason

Fresh DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro leaks seemingly reveal the euro pricing of the action cam's Adventure Combo bundle, together with our first look at some of the features it could include.

According to prominent DJI leaker @JasperEllens on X (formerly Twitter), the Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo, which includes two additional batteries, a charging case and a 1.5m selfie stick, will cost €479.

The list price in euros for the same Osmo Action 4 bundle on the DJI Store is €429, although it's currently on sale for €379, presumably in the lead-up to the rumored launch of the Osmo Action 5 Pro, tipped for later this month.

That's a price hike of around 10% for the next-gen model, and by that logic we estimate US and UK pricing for the Adventure Combo to be around $449 / £419, though of course the Action 5 Pro will likely be available in the cheaper Standard Combo bundle too.

Ok sure, I'll chip in on the leaks. Here you see the confirmed price of 479 euro for the #action5pro in a European webshop. Sales pitch: 40 Megapixel camera. Nightmode, super SloMo. 64 gb internal storage. Three times 1950 mAh batteries in the adventure combo. Cheers pic.twitter.com/QOYQMqrcK9September 10, 2024

The same leak also suggests the topline features of the Go Pro Hero 13 Black rival, which include a 40MP camera, night mode, super slow-mo and 64GB of internal storage.

@JasperEllens has previously shared images of the Action 5 Pro's packaging on X, which would suggest the action cam's lens and sensor is identical to its predecessor, the Action 4, being a f/2.8 aperture lens with 155-degree field of view and a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. However, new leaks indicate the Action 5 Pro will shoot 40MP stills.

If the camera resolution is correct, that's quite the leap from the Osmo Action 4 which can shoot just 10MP stills, but which has the best low light performance of any of the best action cameras we've tested. We hope that DJI is able to maintain impressive low-light image quality despite an apparent increase in pixels.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Previous leaks on Notebookcheck suggest the super slow-mo mode will support frame rates up to 960fps, plus there's a new night mode, although details of that are sketchy. There's also an additional new feature that has come to light: built-in memory.

What does the 'Pro' monikor suggest?

According to the leak, the Action 5 Pro will pack 64GB of internal memory. That's a feature not offered by rival action cameras, and one that could prove especially handy you're out and about – either as a backup to your micro SD memory card should it corrupt, or if you simply forget to pack one.

Built-in memory could also be a reason that DJI has edged the price up, although there is the 'Pro' moniker too, which we haven't seen before in DJI's action cam lineup.

DJI's use of 'Pro' seems curious because the leaks don't suggest anything in the way of a significant upgrade. Could there be further high-end features also on the way? Well, besides what appears to be a higher capacity 1,950mAh battery (the Action 4 has a middling 1,770mAh battery), we just don't know yet. But if suggested launch dates of later this month are true, we won't have to wait long to find out.